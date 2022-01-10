Motorola is also thinking of an “all display” smartphone in the Mi Mix Alpha style

Motorola seems interested in the same peculiar form factor for smartphones that Xiaomi had first explored with the Mi Mix Alpha concept just over two years ago: that is a wraparound display that extends from the front to the back, passing through the sides. Colleagues from Let’s Go Digital they unearthed a series of patents filed by the company in the last two years with the USPTO – the most recent dating back to 23 December – and later in Europe; and have created, as usual, a very detailed graphic representation, complete with renderings, of the documentation.

completely wraps the front, back and side edges, essentially creating a seamless loop. Mi Mix Alpha instead had a vertical band on the back where the camera module was housed. Motorola does not provide details on the arrangement of the rear cameras, but it is plausible to imagine more advanced solutions such as a hole in the display or, why not, the entire hidden module. According to the source, Motorola’s concept should go even further than Xiaomi’s, since the display is here, essentially creating a seamless loop. Mi Mix Alpha instead had a vertical band on the back where the camera module was housed. Motorola does not provide details on the arrangement of the rear cameras, but it is plausible to imagine more advanced solutions such as a hole in the display or, why not, the entire hidden module.

Of course then on the upper and lower sides all the physical elements would be concentrated: at the bottom we find the USB-C port for charging, microphone, trolley for the SIM and speaker, at the top instead a second microphone, a second speaker and a physical button for switching on. The volume rocker would then become virtual. The patents dwell a lot on the role of sensors, for example of brightness, position and orientation, to check if the device is in the pocket, and possibly reconfigure the positioning and role of the virtual buttons. The point is that since the phone is full screen, it doesn’t matter if it’s “backwards” – as long as the interface is able to adapt.