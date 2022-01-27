Motorola Frontier, the super top with unreleased Snapdragon arrives in July | Render

In the meantime, let’s start with a render . The quality isn’t great, but the curved side edges are clearly identified, unlike the latest Moto Edges . On the back stands the huge main camera, in a module that also contains the two secondary units. We observe that the display has a central hole for the front camera, and a lower frame that seems slightly more pronounced than the upper one. We have no guarantees that this is actually the final design, also because it must be taken into account that the presentation of the device should still be quite distant – we are talking about the second half of the year.

EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

After that, let’s move on to the technical details. The salient information has already been reported previously: huge 144 Hz POLED display, brand new top-of-the-range Snapdragon SoC (SM8475), 200 MP Samsung main camera sensor. Today we can add one 4,500 mAh battery with very fast charging both wired (125 W) and wireless (50 W). Let’s summarize everything, integrating the old leaks with the new ones:

Display: 6.67 “, curved POLED, FHD + resolution, maximum refresh 144 Hz HDR10 +, with integrated fingerprint scanner

HDR10 +, with integrated fingerprint scanner SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475

8 or 12 GB of LDPPR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage, UFS 3.1

Cameras: main rear wide angle: 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (S5HP1) secondary ultra-wide angle: 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1SQ03 secondary rear telephoto 2x: 12 MP Sony IMX663 front wide angle: 60 MP OmniVision OV60A

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W (wired), 50W (wireless)

Stereo speakers

USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Dual-SIM

OS: Android 12

Finally, the source says that the smartphone could be made official this summer, to be precise a July. It remains to understand prices, trade name and possible availability in our market.