Motorola Frontier, new high resolution render confirms the design

New renders of the Motorola Frontier have emerged, the talked about super top of the range of the Winged House that should arrive later this year. The image comes from the stainless Evan Blass, better known on Twitter as Evleaks, and confirms what the colleagues of WinFuture; but the rendering quality is significantly better and there is no watermark.

The huge camera module on the back stands out in particular, which as we know should house a main sensor with a resolution of 200 MP. In fact, to be precise, it turns out that there are 194: it says on the rear module, next to the flash. From here it also emerges that the main camera has optical stabilization and that the sensor has a size of 1 / 1.5 “.

The render also shows us the front of the device, which is characterized by a display with curved side edges and a lower frame just a few millimeters thicker than the upper one. The display also has a hole in the top center for the front camera. The side view instead allows us to see how the two physical buttons will be positioned – volume rocker and power – and above all how far the camera module will protrude from the body: it is often more than a third of the entire smartphone!

The protrusion of the module can also be seen in the view of the lower edge, which contains the USB-C port in the center, and at the sides, respectively, the trolley for the SIM and the loudspeaker. No trace of the audio jack 3.5 mm, and at this point we doubt that it is on the upper edge, however not visible.

Recall that in the past the alleged complete technical specifications of the device have already been leaked: we report them below, but it is worth highlighting the presence of a Qualcomm SoC currently still unreleased. The code name, SM8475, does not coincide with any of the conventions and schemes adopted by the chipmaker up to now: judging from what has been done in recent years, if it were a simple “Plus variant” of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the code would always be the same. itself (i.e. SM8450) followed by two letters. Maybe Qualcomm has simply decided to change the scheme; in any case, certainties will only come in a while. It is speculated that the smartphone will not be presented before July.

MOTOROLA FRONTIER SPECIFICATIONS SUMMARY