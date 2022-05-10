Motorola Frontier, maybe here we are: presentation on May 10 in China | Rumor

There has been a lot of talk about Motorola Frontier in the past few months because it promises to be a real “data sheet monster” – the kind of over-the-top devices that have been missing for a long time in the catalog of the Winged House. Its presentation could be in just a few days: the company has announced an event in China for next Tuesday, May 10, and according to at least one leaker, Frontier will be the protagonist. The smartphone, remember, should amaze for at least a couple of details: a sensor of the 200 MP main camerafor example (it should be a Samsung ISOCELL HP1)

ISOCELL HP1 was unveiled last fall, but has not yet been spotted aboard any smartphone. The pixels have a side of 0.64 micrometers and the full format is 1 / 1.22 “; by default the photo output is 12.5 MP thanks to the 4×4 pixel binning technique. The sensor should be accompanied by others remarkable units: for example a 50 MP for the ultra-wide angle, while the telephoto should “settle” for 12 MP. The front camera, on the other hand, could mount a sensor of even 60 MP. Maybe it’s a record for selfies? If it isn’t, we get close to it.

The other big news should be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC, which as we now well know will be produced by TSMC instead of Samsung as happens for the “smooth” S8G1. TSMC’s 4nm process is said to be significantly better than Samsung’s and therefore the chip should even deliver better battery runtimes despite an approximately 10% performance boost – and much less tendency to overheat. . Finally, on the display side we expect a 6.67 “OLED at ultra-high refresh – 144 Hz; and on the battery side a charging speed of 125 W wired. In short, summarizing and completing with what has emerged so far:

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5

Storage: unknown cuts, UFS 3.1 protocol

Cameras: Main rear: 200 MP (ISOCELL HP1 from Samsung) Ultra Wide Rear: 50 MP Rear telephoto: 12 MP Front: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12

It is not perfectly clear whether Frontier will hit the market immediately after being unveiled; in fact it is doubtful, because S8G1 + should not be ready before the month of June – and the latest rumors say that it would also be late due to the coronavirus. We’ll see.