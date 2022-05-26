Motorola Frontier, confirmed the 200 MP camera

It seems just that Motorola Frontier will have a 200MP main camera, as well as Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: the company confirmed through a post on the Chinese social network Weibo that in July it will launch a smartphone with a sensor with that resolution, without explaining much else. The device model has not been specified, but considering that the rumors about Frontier have been circulating for months now – and insist on the presence of a sensor with that characteristic – making the proverbial “two and two” is a moment.

Motorola hasn’t confirmed this, but according to rumors the sensor in question should be a Samsung ISOCELL HP1. It was unveiled last September, but has not yet been seen in any device on the market. It has a format of 1 / 1.22 “and each pixel is 0.64 micrometers. Photos will default to 12.5 MP, thanks to a 4×4 binning technology in which practically every pixel of the photo is the synthesis of 16 pixels on the sensor – and therefore an area of ​​2.56 x 2.56 micrometers). It can go in video capture up to 8K @ 30 FPS, with 2×2 binning at approximately 50 MP. Below we include both the image official shared on Weibo by Motorola is the leaked photo of the rear camera module, which corroborates the HP1 hypothesis quite clearly.

Motorola says the smartphone will become the new benchmark for mobile photography, and from rumors it seems that the company did not want to compromise even from the point of view of the auxiliary / front units. The telephoto should be 12 MP, the ultra wide angle from 50 and the front even from 60. The rest of the specs should be as follows: