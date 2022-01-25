Motorola Frontier 22: Go for it all

Although at the moment we are based exclusively on leaks, the hypothetical Motorola Frontier 22 would confirm something that we have been waiting for a long time, and that is the assault of the veteran brand, for years in the hands of Lenovo, to the high range. Something that they have already tested with their flagships until now, but now it would try to compete in terms of benefits with the main market benchmarks in this regard.

Until now, some data had been leaked in this regard, but now WinFuture has echoed a massive leak, which would also confirm data about the Motorola Frontier 22 that we had previously heard, so this information is beginning to be quite consistent. This does not mean, obviously, that all this information should be taken as word written in rock, but it does seem, at this point, quite reliable.

The first thing we see is that the Motorola Frontier 22 would recover the screen with curved edges, something that we saw in previous models until 2020, but that left Motorola’s agenda last year. It is built on a 6.67-inch P-OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10 technology. It is true that this type of screen had some problems in the past, but that Motorola returns to it we can interpret it as a sign that they have worked to solve them.

Regarding its SoC, we find the reference Snapdragon SM8475, which in the opinion of many will be the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A SoC that, by the way, has debuted on the market precisely at the hands of Motorola, with the Motorola Edge X, and what leads us to that conclusion is to check the rest of the technical specifications, since the Motorola Frontier 22 would have versions with 8 and 12 gigabytes of RAM, accompanied by UFS 3.1 storage, 128 and 256 gigabytes.

One of its strengths would be found in its cameras. Regarding its front camera, we are talking about a 60-megapixel sensor that would appear through a hole in the upper center of the screen. Yes, you read that right, 60 megapixels on its front camera, so now you’re wondering what they have reserved for the main one, right? Well It would be commanded by a 200 megapixel sensor with optical stabilizer (most likely the work of Samsung, and that we will later see in other high-end smartphones), accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Regarding the connectivity of the Motorola Frontier 22, we are obviously talking about a 5G device, which would also have WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS, and would have a USB type-C port with support for DisplayPort 1.4. All this set would feed on a 4,500 milliamp battery compatible with fast charging, which we could actually describe as ultra-fast, since we are talking about 125 watts via cable and 50 watts in wireless charging.