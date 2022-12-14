Motorola expands the list of phones that will receive the update to Android 13

THE Motorola shared this Tuesday (13) a new list of smartphones that will receive the operating system update for the android 13🇧🇷 The list has 20 models and the update should start arriving in early 2023. The disclosure of the new list was made by one of Motorola’s agents on the Lenovo forum, owner of the brand. At the time, the company representative was asked about when Android 13 will be released and which devices will receive the system.





Check out the list of Motorola devices that should receive Android 13 below: Motorola Razr (2022) 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 30 Pro 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge Plus 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 30 Neo 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 30 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge (2022) 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 20 Pro 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 20 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge (2021) 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Edge 20 Lite 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G 5G 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G82 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G72 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G62 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G52 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G42 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Motorola Moto G32🇧🇷