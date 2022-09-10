Motorola edge30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo: all new in Moto smartphones

With the devices, not only presents new , but also a new partner. With Pantone it gets colorful, at least for one model.

The three new Motorola smartphones edge30 Ultra, and Neo are not just meant to be three new Moto phones. The company is trying to re-establish itself more strongly in the high-end sector. For the optics, the color specialists from Pantone get on board.

- Advertisement -

When it came to the design of the three new smartphones, Motorola left no stone unturned. Visually, they have nothing in common with the previous edge20 series. The edge30 Ultra represents the upper class of the Motorola range.

With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm, Motorola is installing one of the currently most powerful mobile processors, which is also a little more economical with the battery than the 8 Gen 1 without Plus. Speaking of the battery: It has a capacity of 4610 mAh and can be charged with up to 125 watts. Motorola promises fifty percent in nine and a full charge in 22 minutes. Provided you have the right charger, up to 50 watts are possible wirelessly.

Not only the battery of the Motorola edge30 Ultra is fast, but also the display, which supports refresh rates of up to 144 Hz. The 6.7-inch OLED screen with the slightly curved long sides displays 2400 x 1080 pixels and can handle HDR10+. The smartphone, which weighs almost 200 grams, comes with Android 12 and should receive updates and three major Android upgrades for four years – unlike the two cheaper models, which only get two upgrades and three years of patches. The 256 GB internal memory cannot be expanded.

Motorola edge30 Ultra with 200 megapixel camera

- Advertisement -

Motorola is not stingy with the resolution of the main camera and builds a 200 megapixel sensor behind the optically stabilized lenses. The edge30 Ultra films videos in 4K with up to 60 fps, in 8K 30 fps are possible. There are two more lenses in the angular camera element on the back: the ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field of view has a 50-megapixel sensor, and the telephoto lens has to make do with 12 megapixels. The magnification is not particularly large with a factor of 2, which can usually be achieved with two steps on the object. The selfie cam snaps self-portraits with a maximum of 60 megapixels. When it comes to the color scheme, customers can only choose between black and white.

With the Snapdragon 888+ and a display diagonal of 6.55 inches, the Motorola edge30 Fusion ranks just below the Ultra. A 144 Hz OLED panel is also used here, the resolution is identical to the Ultra. The 4400 mAh battery supports charging speeds of up to 68 watts, charging by induction fell victim to the red pen. Like the Ultra, the Fusion has a glass back with a matte, very silky back that is effective at repelling fingerprints and is very pleasant to the touch.

Entry model Neo in Pantone colors

The triplet is completed by the Motorola edge30 Neo, whose display does not reach 144 Hz, but at least 120 Hz. With a screen diagonal of 6.28 inches, the Neo is quite compact. A Snapdragon 695 with 8 GB of RAM drives the smartphone, whose plastic back does not feel quite as silky as the two sister models.

- Advertisement -

The double camera at the back consists of a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle; the Motorola edge30 Neo shoots selfies with up to 32 megapixels. The smartphone, of course also equipped with 5G and Android 12, is kept alive by a 4020 mAh battery, the maximum charging current is 65 watts by cable and lame 5 watts wirelessly. The edge30 Neo is available in Onyx Black (black), Aqua Foam (green) and Very Peri (purple) color variants. The fourth color, Ice Palace (silver), is only offered online, not in brick-and-mortar stores.

The new cooperation partner Pantone is responsible for the colors of the Neo. The color specialist, who colored the P10 smartphone with Huawei five years ago, has named Very Peri its color of the year 2022. The strong purple is not only reflected on the back of the edge30 Meo, but is also recorded by the software with corresponding graphics.

In the boxes made of recycled cardboard, in which the new smartphones start their journey to the customer, there is no plastic as packaging material, but the charger for the maximum charging capacity and the right cable are still there. Elsewhere, such accessories are often left out and offered as an option for purchase. All three smartphones are dual-SIM phones and only have IP52 splash protection, you shouldn’t submerge them.

The three new models should be available from tomorrow. The Motorola edge30 Ultra costs 900 euros and is the most expensive of the three. Motorola charges 600 euros for the edge30 Fusion and 400 euros for the edge30 Neo.