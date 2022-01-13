Motorola Edge X30 ready for “identity change”: with us it will be Edge 30 Pro | Rumor

In all likelihood in our part Motorola Edge X30 will be marketed with the denomination Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The item comes from the certification obtained by the top of the range at the Thai NBTC, which also revealed the model code, XT2201-1. Certifications usually shortly precede the debut on the market, so it is safe to assume that the winged house is ready to present it to the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, NBTC’s report says nothing about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s technical specifications, but that’s partial damage in light of the fact that the smartphone was unveiled in China earlier last month and as a result. the characteristics of the global variant will presumably be identical. In China, the smartphone has been on the market since December 15 and the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space costs the equivalent of around 450 euros.