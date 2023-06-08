Motorola Edge 40: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Motorola announced the launch of the new Motorola Edge 40 in Europe now at the end of the first half. The smartphone highlights its advanced hardware set with Dimensity chipset and 144 Hz screen. And we finally have it on our benches for all the testing.
The Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch pOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 platform, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 32MP front camera, two rear cameras (50 MP / 13 MP ), 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS, fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen, speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 certification, b4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging and Android 13.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
