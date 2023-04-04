5G News
Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the new flagship of Motorola, now on sale in Europe

Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the new flagship of Motorola, now on sale in Europe

By Brian Adam
motorolaedge40pro.jpg
We are still not so used to coming into contact with smartphone models that have a screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz or that have a front camera with a 60MP sensor, which are some of the interesting qualities that we can now find in the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

This impressive model is already available for sale in Europe at the price of 899 euros with a view to reaching Latin America in the coming weeks, but not the United States, where it will not be possible to acquire it (at least through the channels officers).

Specifications up to what is expected of a top mobile in 2023

To begin with, this model houses a screen with a 6.67-inch FullHD+ pOLED panel, with lateral curvatures, compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with a refresh rate of 165Hz, and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Inside it brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as a processor, which is accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage of the UFS 4.0 type.

Samsung presents the Galaxy Z Fold3, specifications and price

As for the photographic section, its rear camera configuration consists of a main camera with a 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) followed by a 50MP wide-angle camera (f/2.2 114º FOV) and a camera 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

The front camera houses a 60MP (f/2.2) sensor.

Autonomy more than enough for day to day

As far as autonomy is concerned, it has a 4,600 mAh battery, which they say lasts up to 30 hours. In addition, the battery is compatible with the 125W TurboPower fast cable charging system and 15W wireless charging, also having 5W reverse wireless charging.

Other aspects to take into account is that it has a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen, it has an IP68 rating, double stereo speaker compatible with Dolby Atmos, in addition to supporting 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and having a USB connector. -C.

In addition to mobile, it also offers its own desktop experience

At the system level, it comes with Android 13 as standard and comes with support for Motorola’s “ReadyFor” desktop environment, allowing it to be connected to a monitor or television, with or without a cable, to obtain greater experiences when playing, make video calls, and more.

With these specifications, what is worth asking is if it will become one of the best mobile models of 2023.

More Information/Image Credit: Motorola

