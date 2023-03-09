Motorola Edge 40 Pro: the brand’s most powerful mobile in 2023?

Motorola has been a brand recognized for its value for money in the smartphone market. Through the collaboration with Lenovo, it has managed to offer devices that meet the needs of users at an affordable price. However, the brand has not stopped working on its high-end division and in 2023 it seems that we will see the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which promises to be one of the brand’s most powerful mobiles.

Apparently it will be the Motorola Moto X40 with another nameso we already know a lot about what we can find in the short future.

Remember, these specifications are only correct if it is confirmed that we are talking about the rebranded Motorola Moto X40:

Sleek design with impressive camera setup

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which leaked on twitter, it would feature an elegant design with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen that conforms to the latest market trends. In addition, its rear camera module stands out with a silver bezel and has three sensors: a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which promises impressive image quality. The Motorola logo is located in the central part of the case with rounded edges towards the metal frame of the edge.

power inside

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro would be equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and internal storage options of 128 or 512GB. This makes it one of the most powerful mobiles on the market, capable of handling high-intensity applications and games without problems.

Fast charging and battery life

The 4,600 mAh battery of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro promises to last all day and has a 120W fast charge. In addition, Motorola is offering its latest technology in fast charging, which means that in a short time we will be able to charge our battery to 100%.

Certifications and additional details

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be IP68 certified, making it resistant to water and dust. It also has Dolby Audio certification on its two stereo speakers, which means that we will enjoy a high-quality and immersive audio experience.

A competitor to the most powerful phones on the market?

With all the specifications offered by the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, it is clear that the brand has set its sights on competing with the most powerful phones on the market. The combination of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, memory and storage capacity, fast charging, and IP68 certification make this mobile a strong contender in the market.

But, will the Motorola Edge 40 Pro be able to compete in a market where Apple and Samsung lead the list of the most powerful and most in-demand mobiles? Although the brand has a long history and has introduced high-quality mobiles, its competition in the high-end market is strong. Still, this mobile promises to be an excellent option for those looking for a high-end device at an affordable price.