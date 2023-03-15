Motorola Edge 40 Pro closer – here it is in the Google Play Console

- Advertisement -

Motorola it shows up on Google’s Play Console platform. And “see” is the right term: as on other occasions, a small picture of the front section. Of course, the smartphone is known, both technically and aesthetically: it will be, as happened with the Moto X30/Edge 30 Pro, the international alter ego of Moto X40, which has been official in China since December.

The Edge 40 Pro thumbnail from the Google Play Console

So, if on a technical level there could be some small difference mainly related to connectivity, on the aesthetic one between the “Chinese” Motorola X40 and the that will come to us we do not expect anything different. The image contained on the Google Play Console page, we said, is a confirmation of this, and the same can be said for the handful of specifications tracked by the Google platform, which can be superimposed on those of the .

The only element at stake that remains at this point is related to the presentation of Motorola Edge 40 Pro. When will it happen? The feeling is that not much is missing: we still have no indications in this sense, but it cannot be excluded that the Lenovo brand takes it by surprise to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​scheduled for next week.

In the opening image, Moto X40.

MOTOROLA EDGE 40 PRO – ALLEGED SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.7-inch OLED curved on 4 sides, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 165 Hz, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass 7 back cover

: 6.7-inch OLED curved on 4 sides, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 165 Hz, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass 7 back cover chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage cameras : rear primary: 50 MP, 2 micrometer pixels, 1/1.55″ format, optical stabilization ultrawide rear: 50 MP, 1.3 micrometer pixels, FOV 115°, macro capability with autofocus up to 2.5 cm away telephoto (2x zoom) rear: 12 MP, 1.22-micrometre pixels, Sony IMX663 sensor Front: 60MP

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader resistance IP68

drums : 4,600mAh

: 4,600mAh recharge : 125 watt wired, 15 watt wireless, 15 watt reverse

: 125 watt wired, 15 watt wireless, 15 watt reverse os : MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13 with ThinkShield for Consumer security

: MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13 with ThinkShield for Consumer security dimensions and weight : 161.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm, 199 grams

: 161.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm, 199 grams colors: Smokey Black, Tourmaline Blue.