Motorola Edge 40: cell phone approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

The Edge 40 is Motorola’s new premium cell phone. Launched last week, the model has just received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating that the device is ready to be officially sold in Europe. Documents accessed by TechSmart this Saturday (13) indicate that the cell phone received its national certificate on May 10, 2023. The registration request was made by the Europeian subsidiary of Motorola for the model “XT2303-2”, which refers to the Motorola Edge 40.

It is worth remembering that the Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 6.55-inch pOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, support for a refresh rate of 144 Hz and peak brightness at 1,200 nits. The display has a hole that houses its 32 MP front camera. At the rear, there is a dual set of cameras represented by a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology, in addition to a wide-angle lens with a 13 MP sensor and support for macro mode captures.

Edge 40 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020, a processor with good stamina to handle heavy tasks — like games — at a more affordable price point. The platform is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Powering the hardware is a 4,400mAh battery with support for fast charging at 65 watts (wired) or 15 watts (wireless). Other specs include its under-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP68 certification, attesting to its excellent resistance to water and dust. For Motorola, the launch of Edge 40 can be a way to regain the attention of Europeians. Preliminary research data indicate that the manufacturer fell to third place in the cell phone market in Europe, giving second place to Apple, while the top of the podium is still dominated by Samsung.

Technical specifications

6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and HDR10+

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 8020

GPU ARM Mali-G77

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

256GB of internal storage

32MP front camera (f/2.4)

Rear cameras: Main lens with 50MP sensor (f/1.4, Quad Pixel, OIS, PDAF) Ultrawide lens with 13MP sensor (FOV 120°, f/2.2, Macro Vision)

5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

Fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

IP68 certification

4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions: 158.4 x 71.99 x 7.49 mm

Weight: 167 grams

