Motorola Edge 30: up to hertz, focused on photography and very fine

It was a matter of time before Motorola introduced us to the successor to the Motorola Edge 20, especially considering that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has already been with us for a few months. Here it is: it’s the new motorola edge 30.

The Motorola Edge 30 maintains features with the previous generation while incorporating some of the Pro model. Worthy of mention are its cameras, where the main sensor lowers resolution but in return has two 50 megapixel lensesas well as its OLED screen at 144 Hz.

Motorola Edge 30 data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Dimensions and weight 159.4 x 74.2 x 6.79mm 155 grams Screen 6.5″ AMOLED

FullHD+ with HDR10+

144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,020mAh

33W fast charge Frontal camera 32MP (f/2.4) rear cameras Main 50 Mpx (f / 1.8)

Wide angle of 50 Mpx (f / 2.2) and 114º

2 Mpx depth (f/2.4) Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-SIM Others IP52

stereo speakers

USB-C

Comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Includes a transparent silicone case Price From 499 euros

A very fine mobile

The new Motorola Edge 30 sharpens its “edge”, with an even slimmer design than its predecessor, which was already slim. This time the terminal has 6.79 millimeters thick and 155 grams in weightalthough as usual it has some small print because both the module and the lenses are somewhat prominent.

Motorola bets once on the AMOLED screen up to hertz, with a 6.5-inch panel, Full HD + and that reaches 144Hz refresh rate and that incorporates the front camera, 32 megapixels, in a perforation in the upper half, and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

In the processor, Motorola has given a small “plus” to the processor of the previous generation, including this time the Snapdragon 778G+ with a good accompaniment of RAM and storage: the 8 + 256 GB version will arrive in Spain.

Where there have been more changes is in the cameras. The Motorola Edge 30 is more balanced in how it distributes the megapixels between the cameras. Instead of mounting 108 megapixels on the main sensor, it has the main sensor and the 50 megapixel wide anglewith a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor to keep them company.

Being a thin and light terminal, the battery is more restrained than in other terminals of the moment, with 4,020 mAh and with support for 33W fast charging. The terminal has stereo speakers, IP52 resistance certification and is launched with Android 12 with My UX, which is practically pure Android with some of its own apps.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is put up for sale in Spain only in gray (Meteor Grey) and version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its price is 499 euros, although it has a promotional launch offer for which it is reduced to 399 euros:

Motorola Edge 30 8+256GB: 499 euros (399 euros on offer for 48 hours)

