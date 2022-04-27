MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Edge 30: up to hertz, focused on photography and very fine

By: Brian Adam

It was a matter of time before Motorola introduced us to the successor to the Motorola Edge 20, especially considering that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has already been with us for a few months. Here it is: it’s the new motorola edge 30.

The Motorola Edge 30 maintains features with the previous generation while incorporating some of the Pro model. Worthy of mention are its cameras, where the main sensor lowers resolution but in return has two 50 megapixel lensesas well as its OLED screen at 144 Hz.

Motorola Edge 30 data sheet

Motorola Edge 30
Dimensions and weight

159.4 x 74.2 x 6.79mm 155 grams

Screen

6.5″ AMOLED
FullHD+ with HDR10+
144Hz refresh rate

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

RAM

8GB

Storage

256GB

Battery

4,020mAh
33W fast charge

Frontal camera

32MP (f/2.4)

rear cameras

Main 50 Mpx (f / 1.8)
Wide angle of 50 Mpx (f / 2.2) and 114º
2 Mpx depth (f/2.4)

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Dual-SIM

Others

IP52
stereo speakers
USB-C
Comes with a 33W charger in the box.
Includes a transparent silicone case

Price

From 499 euros

A very fine mobile

The new Motorola Edge 30 sharpens its “edge”, with an even slimmer design than its predecessor, which was already slim. This time the terminal has 6.79 millimeters thick and 155 grams in weightalthough as usual it has some small print because both the module and the lenses are somewhat prominent.

Motorola bets once on the AMOLED screen up to hertz, with a 6.5-inch panel, Full HD + and that reaches 144Hz refresh rate and that incorporates the front camera, 32 megapixels, in a perforation in the upper half, and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Motorola

In the processor, Motorola has given a small “plus” to the processor of the previous generation, including this time the Snapdragon 778G+ with a good accompaniment of RAM and storage: the 8 + 256 GB version will arrive in Spain.

Where there have been more changes is in the cameras. The Motorola Edge 30 is more balanced in how it distributes the megapixels between the cameras. Instead of mounting 108 megapixels on the main sensor, it has the main sensor and the 50 megapixel wide anglewith a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor to keep them company.

motoedge

Being a thin and light terminal, the battery is more restrained than in other terminals of the moment, with 4,020 mAh and with support for 33W fast charging. The terminal has stereo speakers, IP52 resistance certification and is launched with Android 12 with My UX, which is practically pure Android with some of its own apps.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 30

motopocket

The Motorola Edge 30 is put up for sale in Spain only in gray (Meteor Grey) and version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its price is 499 euros, although it has a promotional launch offer for which it is reduced to 399 euros:

  • Motorola Edge 30 8+256GB: 499 euros (399 euros on offer for 48 hours)

