Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the first mobile with a 200 MP camera

Edge 30 Ultra arrives in Europe as the top of the Lenovo brand range. Rebranded from the X30 Pro launched in China last month, it packs a 200MP main as a standout component, though everything else borders on a high level.

The camera system has become one of the most important components when choosing a smartphone. And it is that compact cameras of economic range have practically disappeared from the map due to the versatility of phones. in cameras, good optics is always more important and software that knows how to take advantage of the number of megapixels in the sensors, but even so, it should be noted when a threshold is crossed, as the new Motorola does.

The 200MP sensor it is the Samsung ISOCELL HP1. It can be used to capture images at that resolution or to capture smaller shots, but with more light and in combination with the other two sensors, a 50 MP 114-degree wide angle or a third with a 12 MP 2X telephoto lens.

The main camera of this Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can capture 4K video up to 60 frames per second or 8K video up to 30 frames per second using the main camera, which also supports slow motion from 1080p up to 960fps. The front camera for selfies also mounts a sensor with a huge resolution: 60MP.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: not only camera

Motorola has stood out in recent years for its mid-range phones and last month we saw the announcement of the Edge 2022 presented alongside the folding Razr. The third in contention was the one that concerns us today, launched only for China and now reaches the international market under another name and not bad behind the scenes, starting with a premium chassis with a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. It is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance.

ride one OLED multi-touch screen with FHD + resolution and 6.7 inches diagonal. The panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Inside, a chipset stands out Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1with 12 Gbytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 Gbytes of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It has a 4,610 mAh battery, support for 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and another 10W wireless power delivery to charge other devices using the phone. It has a USB 3.1 Type-C port that supports DisplayPort 1.4 Alternate Mode, allowing you to connect your phone to an external display with ease.

The main specifications are completed with stereo speakers, dual microphones, support for NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as support for dual SIM. It does not have an audio jack or support for microSD following the (bad) fashion of the industry.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available in Europe (and other regions) on the manufacturer’s website, in two color finishes and with Android 12 pre-installed. Its official price is 999 euros, but for three days the brand offers a launch promotion that lowers its price to €899.