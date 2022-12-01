Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review: the winged house on a high level

- Advertisement -

Here I am with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra full review the return of the winged house on the high end of the market, a return in style, with the ingredients that have always belonged to Motorola smartphones: concreteness, simple software, quality hardware.

This Edge 30 Ultra is in the competitive range of almost top, managing to play several interesting cards: the 125 Watt recharge, a 200 MP camera, top of the range processor in the face of the only real compromise represented by the lack of certification of resistance to water and dust. Let’s find out in more detail.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

DATA SHEET

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

VOTE, PROS AND CONS

- Advertisement -

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is quite a beast 161.8 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm with curved edges that recreate an overall appearance very similar to that of Pixel 6 Pro on the front. In the package you will find a nice TPU cover that will help ergonomics since the edges are extremely thin and angular refined but impractical.

The back is made of Gorilla Glass 5, as is the display protector, the frame is made of aluminum and the build quality is flawless, despite the absence of IP certification. It must be said, however, that on all the holes there are gaskets that testify at least a partial resistance to water, the idea that I got is that essentially only the certification is missing, as often happened in the past for OnePlus smartphones. .

DISPLAY

- Advertisement -

The display is a 6.67 P-OLED FullHD + inches in 20: 9 and refresh rate up to 144 Hz and HDR10 + support. It is not an LTPO panel but the refresh rate is still managed dynamically between 30 and 144 Hz with intermediate steps at 60, 90, 120 Hz.

Excellent luminance that reaches 1,250 nits and consequently the readability outdoors, especially with HDR content the images will appear really bright. The calibration is a bit too saturated in the “deep colors” mode, while with the “natural colors” profile the reproduction is much more balanced. Finally, I would like to point out that there is the option to activate DC Dimming and avoid flickering of the OLED display at low luminance levels.

- Advertisement -

SOFTWARE

On Motorola Edge 30 we find Android 12 with security patches updated as of September 1, 2022Motorola’s update policy includes 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

You know that my personal preference goes towards stock-inspired UXs, despite recognizing the greater completeness of customized interfaces such as OneUI or ColorOS, I believe that simple and well-finished software, just like on this Motorola Edge, is the best solution.

All additions are packed within the Moto app. It is a setting that I personally find very effective in being able to keep the menus simple without giving up a nice set of settings and customizations.

In particular, the set of gestures are abundant there are many possibilities for graphic customization and there is the historic Moto Display function, a sort of advanced and interactive ambient display, which has recently been graphically updated to be also satisfying to the eye as well as very comfortable.

Among the various functions of Edge 30 Ultra there is also Ready For, the suite of tools in a desktop environment that is obtained by connecting the smartphone to a PC or monitor, with cable or wireless. It is an excellent Swiss army knife that contains many functions, including the ability to use the smartphone as a webcam and to transfer large files in seconds.

DATA SHEET

display : 6.67-inch Full HD + (394 ppi) pOLED Endless Edge @ 144Hz, HDR10 +

: 6.67-inch Full HD + (394 ppi) pOLED Endless Edge @ 144Hz, HDR10 + chip : Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa core with 4 nanometer production process, 3.19 GHz maximum frequency

: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa core with 4 nanometer production process, 3.19 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main wide rear: 200 MP with 1 / 1.22-inch sensor, f / 1.9 aperture, 0.64 μm pixel (2.56 μm with pixel binning), optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear + macro: 50 MP, 114 ° FoV, f / 2.2, 0.64 μm pixel (1.28 μm with pixel binning) rear tele: 12 MP, 2x optical zoom, 16x hybrid, f / 1.6, 1.22 μm pixels video: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, slowmo in Full HD at 960 fps front: 60 MP, f / 2.2, 0.61 μm pixels (1.22 μm with pixel binning), 4K video at 30 fps

: connectivity : Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC

: Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC audio : stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones

: stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones battery : 4,610 mAh

: 4,610 mAh charging : TurboPower 125 watts (supplied), wireless up to 50 watts, reverse wireless 10 watts

: TurboPower 125 watts (supplied), wireless up to 50 watts, reverse wireless 10 watts impermeability : IP52

: IP52 interface : My UX based on Android 12

: My UX based on Android 12 size : 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm

: 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm weight: 199 grams

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra makes the daily use experience the real focal point of the entire proposal and it is also what most convinced me of this smartphone which, going to the point, manages to offer great reliability, consistency and performance in everything it does.

Together with the software, this Edge 30 Ultra adds those level technical specifications at the crucial points: display, audio, autonomy, charging, cameras that always emerge from the distance. Positive judgment also on the fingerprint reader, which is optical, positioned under the display and for the haptic feedback, precise and with the right power.

Performance is solidthe Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 confirms that it knows how to combine power and consumption, allowing the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to always be very reactive and fluid in any operation, with a particular predilection for gaming, thanks also to a well-made software suite.

The amount of memory helps, Motorola in Italy has made the choice to bring only the 12/256 GB version which is certainly the one that best suits the upward positioning of the product. Unfortunately, this is not always the case and brands are still being seen proposing inadequate memory cuts for products over 1,000 euros.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

The battery equipped on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is 4,610 mAh, not huge just looking at the numbers, but excellent in yield, managing to guarantee a full day of autonomy without problems, with at least 6 hours of active display.

In any case, energy management will not be a problem with power supply included in the 125 Watt package (it takes less than 20 minutes to get the battery to 100%), the 50 watt wireless charging and reverse charging.

AUDIO AND MULTIMEDIA

The whole multimedia sector is of excellent quality, there is no 3.5 mm audio jack, on the other hand the audio from the speakers is stereo, very powerful and deep enough in the low frequencies. The whole is supported by the very bright display, which makes it particularly well in viewing HDR content.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

Here, perhaps the only real weakness of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is signal reception, but be careful, I’m not saying that it is a smartphone that takes little or that has particular problems in everyday life. Much more simply reception is below average, where others struggle he makes a little more, where others maybe hook up in fits and starts he stays dry. But I must say that this behavior belongs to all recent Motorola smartphones that I have tried. If you were wondering, the SAR value is perfectly average, it is not inferior to other smartphones.

On the other hand, the dual sim management is studied very carefully and allows the user to manage in detail the behavior of the two SIMs and set automatic personal and work profiles.

Nothing particular to report instead on WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS, everything works correctly.

CAMERAS

The photographic sector of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is all a program. In this paragraph I will not go into too much detail since we analyzed it more closely in a special a few days ago, you can find it HERE. The workhorse is the Samsung HP1 200MP main sensor, with stabilized optics and dual dual pixel autofocus. Next to him we find one ultrawide 50MP with Samsung JN1 with AF it’s a 2X optical, unstabilized, 12 MP telephoto lens; finally, on the front, there is a 60 MP F / 2.2 camera.

The 200 MP photos are truly remarkable for level of detail, with a cleanliness of the image that I would not have expected given the amount of data involved and the tiny size of the pixels. You can shoot essentially during the day and with a lot of light, but in some situations they will leave you speechless.

Clearly the images do not necessarily have to be processed at 200 MP, also because they weigh between 50 and 70 MB each, they would be unmanageable after a while. The pixel binning that associates 16 pixels to groups of 4x4sfor a virtual pixel of 2.56 micrometers.

The results are convincing the software works well despite the many data to be processed and even in low light, even with shots in extreme situations, it manages to extricate itself without problems.

The portraits with the secondary camera with 2X optical magnification are also good, the 50 MP ultrawides are quite good during the day but less at night, but it is excellent that there is autofocus for scenographic macros, finally the selfies are convincing and among the best too. compared to premium range products.

Compared to video, it is possible to reach the 8K format at 30 fps, in this case the quality is truly incredible, with an impressive level of clarity.

In the videos, however, there is a big problem with autofocus obviously a bug that will have to be solved, so if on the one hand the image quality is high, on the other hand it is not possible at this time to give it the sufficiency, we hope they will solve it quickly.

IN CONCLUSION

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is offered at 999 euros in the list, already discounted by 100 euros since day one, thus reaching a price of 899 euros. In the last few days, however, we have notified you of some interesting offers that have led to it just over 800 euros.

Everything considered, the quality / price ratio of this product is excellent, much cheaper than the many premium range smartphones for over 1,000 euros, with respect to which it has absolutely no awe. After all, there is no IP certification, but on all other fronts we are in the presence of a top-of-the-range mister.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Triple Camera 200 MP, 5G, 6.7 144Hz OLED FHD + Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4600 mAH 125W battery, 12/256 GB, Dual SIM, Android 12), Ash Gray

899 €

The main alternatives are the latest Pixels just presented, iPhone 14 Plus, OPPO Find X5, Xiaomi 12T Pro, OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, in all cases Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has something important to play with, a Motorola’s nice return to the high levels it had missed in recent years, that’s fine.

VOTE, PROS AND CONS

FINAL VOTE: 8.5

Lightning-fast recharge Level photo compartment Top performance Excellent hardware equipment

IP certification is missing Autofocus in problematic video

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available online from Amazon at 813 euros. The value for money is great. There are 11 best models. (updated 05 October 2022, 12:01 am)