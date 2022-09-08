Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Neo and Fusion without secrets: announcement in Milan on September 8?

- Advertisement -

will be in on September 8 for Find Your Edge, the first major live event of the Lenovo brand after the pandemic forced all presentations to be moved to digital channels. Several news are expected, and one of them will be fusion-leak-in-alleged-official-videos-with-200-mp-camera-and-more/">Edge 30 Ultra: the smartphone has already been anticipated several times by rumors – it will be the international version of X30 Pro – and last month it also passed on GeekBench, a sign of an imminent debut.

In short, everything seems to be ready, and it couldn’t be missing either Evan Blass in this round of rumors with a series of print images and videos that confirm the design of the device – but there was no need, all in all – as well as the colors with which it will be made available. And that’s not all, because there will be three smartphones on the way, apparently: in fact, Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be joined by Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Fusion.

MOTO EDGE 30 ULTRA: CONFIRMATIONS

The highlight will be the main camera from 200MP, flanked by two secondary sensors of 50 and 12MP. Under the body there will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the battery (from 4,500mAh) will support the technology TurboPower for an extremely fast charge (7 minutes of charging for a full day’s autonomy, says Motorola).

There will be three new smartphones in Milan, it is said. With Edge 30 Pro, therefore, Edge 30 Neo should also be announced (codenamed Miami), also the protagonist of a series of renderings shared on social networks and which allow us to observe the device in more detail.

In short:

120Hz pOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

memory up to 8 / 256GB

4,020mAh battery

colors Black Onyx, Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Ice Palace

EDGE 30 FUSION

It will complete the Moto Edge 30 Fusion triptych, which Evan Blass allows us to observe in a video posted on Twitter. It will be thin, it reads, the main camera will be from 50MP with particularly accurate and fast AF. Summarizing:

main rear camera: 50MP

Dolby Atmos audio

pOLED display with over 1 billion colors

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

TurboPower battery recharge (10 minutes of charging for a full day of autonomy)