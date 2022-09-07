Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Neo and Fusion: renders and specs emerge in leak

- Advertisement -
With just over 24 hours to go before motorola’s big launch event, the well-known and trusted Evan Blass has published a series of renderings of smartphones that will be presented by the company.
In addition, the leaker also shared some videos that will be used by the manufacturer to promote the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Neo and fusion on social media.
See all the material below and also check the sheet with the main specifications of each model.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- 6.67-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate of 144 Hz
- Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Up to 16 GB of RAM
- Up to 512GB of internal storage
- 60 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras
- Main lens with 200 MP sensor
- 50 MP lens
- 12 MP lens
- 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging
- android 12
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2022
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- 6.55″ OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz
- Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras with 50 MP main sensor
- 4,400mAh battery with 68W charging
- android 12
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 4, 2022
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- 6.28-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz
- Snapdragon 695 Platform
- Up to 8 GB of RAM
- Up to 256 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Dual rear camera:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor
- 4,020mAh battery with 30W charging
- android 12
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 6, 2022
