Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, first impressions: a serious opponent of the highest range

After Apple’s lavish presentation on September 7 with its iPhone 14, joined the bandwagon with three new phones: The Motorola 30 Neo, Motorola Edge 30 Vision and the most powerful of all, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. We have been able to test them. And it’s time to give a first-person review of said Ultra, it’s very worth it.

The phone wears the medal with number one in the Motorola catalog on its lapel, embracing the maximum in power, design and, of course, also photography. Precisely, this is where it stands out, even physically: the Motorola Edge 30 ultra boasts a 200 megapixel sensor, one similar to the one mounted by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. In hand it is very attractive, it looks super fluid and exudes the “premium” status it aims for. impress.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra - Advertisement - Screen 6.7-inch OLED with 53º curvature

144Hz refresh

1,500 Hz touch refresh

HDR10+

DCI-P3 Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM

8/12GB

LPDDR5 Storage

128/256/512GB

UFS 3.1

UFS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 200 megapixel Samsung HP1, f/1.9, OIS

Wide angle / macro: 50 megapixels, 117º, 2.5cm, f / 2.2

Wide angle / macro: 50 megapixels, 117º, 2.5cm, f / 2.2

2x telephoto: 12 megapixels, f / 1.6 Frontal camera 60 megapixels, f/2.2 Drums 4,610mAh

125W fast charge

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Charger included (with cable) System android 12 connectivity Dual SIM 5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

usb type c Others Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint reader under the screen Dimensions and weight 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39mm

198.5 grams Price €899.99

Large, with high-quality materials and outstanding

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a mobile that makes its premium range aspiration very clear: just see it to feel irremediably attracted to it. Curved edges front and backit is somewhat large in the hand, it adapts very well to the grip thanks to said curved edges and it is somewhat sharp on the edges: the metal body is very thin on the sides.

In white or black and with a rear face that accumulates a large number of fingerprints in the dark color. The front is used well enough, it has an upper cutout for the camera in the form of a hole and behind it the clean design of the surface is broken by the photographic module. Said module protrudes greatly from the body: the 200-megapixel sensor obliges. The protuberance is staggered in three levels.

The curved edges for the screen are somewhat inconvenient for those who do not appreciate this design. And said edges are pronounced, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra inherits the almost cascading screen of the first models of the family. From our first experience, the OLED panel looks great, it offers good color rendering and the brightness is also adequate. We have not been able to test it outdoors, that brightness will have to be tested.

Dual external speaker, no headphone jack, USB C on the bottom next to the dual nano SIM tray, all buttons on the right side (they are a bit high for one-hand use) and, in general, quite comfortable when using it. Of course, we emphasize the fact that it is a large phone: the 6.7-inch diagonal is unforgiving. Even despite the curved edges. Also, it looks elongated.

With the most powerful Qualcomm and high-level hardware

The three new Motorola. From left to right, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Vision, and Edge 30 Neo

Being a premium range mobile, it is not surprising that Motorola mounts the most of the most in the Edge 30 Ultra. Starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most advanced Android processor to date. And it is accompanied by 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of storage. All full speed (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1).

During the tests, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was fast, responsible to the touch (the 144 Hz of the screen flows perfectly), the jump between the apps is instantaneous and, in short, offers a classy experience (and without having appreciated strange warm-ups). Obviously, with a first test we could not get the tickles out of it, we must wait for the in-depth analysis.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra lives up to its exceptional technical sheet: both for power and performance it is a category mobile

As for the software, the mobile maintains Android 12 together with the cleanliness of Motorola’s barely personalized layer. Moto own icons, advanced customization and without losing the “stock” aspect of Android.

Vertigo numbers in photography and great versatility

The 200 megapixels of the main camera of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is what stands out the most about the phone, and for two reasons: both for the dimensions of the photos obtained and for the thickness it provides to the device. This camera is the most versatile of the three, a photographic combination that is topped by a 50-megapixel wide-angle (and macro option) and a 12-megapixel telephoto (with 2x optical zoom).

We have not been able to test the cameras beyond the area specified by Motorola: indoors and in artificial light. For the first access to the phone, the photographic experience was very fast in the opening, in the change between the different lenses and in the save. The app offers a large number of options, although the settings divided by category make configuration a bit complicated.

Among the shots we rescued from the phone, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra presented enough detail with some watercolors at medium zoom, a good color treatment and, as a general note, good quality in all sensors. Motorola seems to have achieved a good set of mobile cameras, even with the front one: the selfies we took left us with good .

Below is a gallery of photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. If you want to see them in full size, you can access the gallery in Drive from this link.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, a great representative of the best premium range

Perhaps Motorola is best known for the affordable G range, but it has also achieved very good representatives of higher ranges. And the Edge family has especially contributed to this: if we already liked the Motorola Edge 30, this new Edge 30 Ultra has curled the curl to raise the bar even higher. It is early to give a note because we have not tested it thoroughly. Even so, point out ways.

Although the price is not exaggerated, at least as we have seen in other proposals of the range, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is not cheap either: it costs 899.99 euros. For that price it is a round mobile. And it doesn’t seem to detract from anything; at least for those who appreciate screens with curved edges.