motorola edge 30 ultra, design unveiled by official renderings

- Advertisement -

The advances on Moto X30 Pro, the next top-of-the-range smartphone from the company originally from the USA and now controlled by the Chinese company Lenovo: the official Weibo account of the brand has practically revealed in detail what the complete appearance of the device will be through a series of render. The images confirm the rumors that have emerged in recent months, in particular in relation to the rear camera module which will feature three units.

As officially confirmed in the past, the “killer feature” will be the 200 MP sensor for the main camera. In all likelihood it will be produced by Samsung, since it is the only company to announce such a high resolution; however, it remains to be seen whether the ISOCELL HP1, a real uncompromising flagship already presented last year, or the HP3, of more compact dimensions and therefore disadvantaged on paper as regards photographic quality, will be used. As for the two auxiliary sensors, they should be 50 and 12 MP; it is not known exactly which optics will be associated, but it is easy to hypothesize respectively an ultra-wide angle and a not too pushed telephoto, perhaps around 2-3x.

From the teasers it also turns out that the smartphone will support one charging speed of 125 W; the charger is also made with gallium nitride technology, which means it will be very compact and light – Motorola itself says it will weigh just 130 grams. The rest of the data sheet should be flagship without compromise: it is already certain that there will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, and the TENAA has anticipated more than abundant memory – even up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. . This should be the full datasheet:

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

RAM: up to 16GB, LPDDR5

Internal storage: up to 512GB, UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP

Front camera: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12 The smartphone will be unveiled in China on August 2: its official name for that market will be, as the teasers show, Moto X30 Pro, but internationally it will be called Edge 30 Ultra. Those who have followed the rumors in recent months may also know him as Frontier, which is the internal codename.