motorola edge 30 ultra arrives on geekbench: international launch near?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra appeared on in the past few hours: for those who missed it, it is believed that it will be the counterpart of Moto X30 Pro, the upcoming flagship that the company should present in China within just a few days (after a mysterious postponement at the last minute) together with the new folding RAZR 2022. The benchmark reveals some key technical specifications of the hardware platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to the version of the operating system, Android 12.

Basically these data are not a big surprise, they were information more or less already known. However, it’s mostly interesting because it means that the of the smartphone also outside the national market (remember that Motorola was born in the USA but was bought several years ago by the Chinese giant Lenovo) it might not be too far.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (also known by the codename Frontier) should be one of the first smartphones to arrive in our country with a 200MP main camera sensor. The technical data sheet, summarizing official rumors and advances, will be broadly the following:

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

RAM: up to 16GB, LPDDR5

Internal storage: up to 512GB, UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP

Front camera: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12