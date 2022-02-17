MobileAndroid

Motorola Edge 30 Pro, still confirmations on specifications and design

There is still confirmation that Motorola Edge 30 Pro will effectively be a rebranding of the Moto Edge X30 launched in China several weeks ago: this time they come from colleagues at WinFuture, who have published a rather large series of print renders. We still don’t have a presentation date in Italy, but potential good news comes from a positioning point of view: the source says it will be a “cheap flagship” – at least by segment standards, we imagine.

The Winged House has decided to adopt one strategy very similar to that of OnePlus in the early days: top specifications and some waivers that are all in all acceptable (example: plastic body instead of metal) to keep costs down. Unfortunately we have no concrete price to report, at least for now. Below are the images of the dark gray and silver variant:

Motorola has not yet said when it will present the smartphone, but it should be remembered that it is now just over a week away from MWC 2022 in Barcelona. Given that it is now in the home straight, the European event seems the ideal opportunity for the launch, and Motorola itself has provided some clues in this sense. We recall the alleged technical specifications:

  • display: 6.67 inch AMOLED Full HD + (2400 x 1800 pixels) at 144 Hz with HDR10 +, 700 nits
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
  • memory:
    • 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM
    • 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • cameras:
    • rear:
      • main 50 MP, f / 1.88 aperture, OIS
      • 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 aperture
      • 2 MP depth, f / 2.4 aperture
    • front:
      • 60 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
  • audio: stereo with Dolby Atmos
  • battery: 5,000 mAh, fast charging at 68 watts
  • connectivity: 5G (dual nanoSIM), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
  • operating system: Android 12
