Motorola Edge 30 Pro, name confirmed: now only the presentation is missing

Of Motorola Edge X30 we have been talking for some time, if only because it has been available outside Europe for a while and it was also the first smartphone ever to be made official with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Qualcomm’s best chip for 2022, or at least for the first part of the year. Being a top of the range, it is completely normal that they are towards him turned a lot of attention, especially in our country where Motorola is expected to distribute it.

In all likelihood this time will come very soon, which is February 24th. Except that as we have extensively told you, the smartphone here and in the rest of the world it will take on another denomination compared to the Chinese one: no Moto Edge X30, rather Moto Edge 30 Proa moniker – to put it in English – very similar to the “original” one but more in line with the others recently adopted by Motorola in our country.

Now we can finally sweep away any doubts on the international denomination of the top of the range. The certainty comes from the Bluetooth SIG, the body that supervises the technology, which has published the approval of the standard for the winged top, indicating it with two names. Guess which ones? Simple: Motorola Moto Edge X30 and Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro, respectively the Chinese and the international denomination.

In short, uncertainties belong to the past. The certification of the body it does not include other curiosities on the model, but to tell the truth we already know almost everything: the frame will be the same as the product sold in China, perhaps with some slight changes in terms of specifications to ensure that in the West it is more harmonious. Moto Edge 30 Pro, after all, is one of those smartphones that you just can’t go wrong: Motorola, by history, must be in the Olympus of manufacturers.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 PRO, SUMMARY OF EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS