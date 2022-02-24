Motorola Edge 30 Pro: an elegant high-end full of power

Motorola has just announced the arrival of a phone on the market that aims to compete among the best that exists, and these are always big words. The device we are talking about is a device that, among its good characteristics, has the Android 12 operating system, which is quite positive.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a screen of 6.7 inches which is OLED, which means that it offers excellent image quality (which is clear when it is known that this component is compatible with HDR10 +). Your resolution is FullHD+ and it has magnificent detail in the frequency: it reaches the 144Hz, something that can only be found in the best phones and that ensures a smooth flow that looks great. Everything mentioned and the existence of Gorilla Glass 5 protection, does not abuse the weight and thickness of the smartphone, which are 194 grams and 8.49 millimeters respectively.

A phone that ensures high power

So that this terminal has nothing to envy to any of the high-end ones on the market, inside the Motorola Edge 30 Pro there is a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a next-generation component that has both eight cores inside and access to networks 5G. This, together with the RAM amounts to 12GBallows you to be sure that all applications work perfectly, and this includes the most demanding games.

Motorola

Other things that are important to comment on in this section and that maintain the good general level of this mobile is that it has a 256 GB storage type UFS 3.1. And this means? Well, the speed of work is very high when transferring information, so the aforementioned powerful processor always has information to work with to offer a great user experience. Additionally, it should be noted that the connectivity offered by the smartphone is very good, since it has Bluetooth 5.2; NFC to make mobile payments: and even WiFi 6E which ensures high speed when accessing the internet.

Good autonomy and better camera

In the first case, it should be noted that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro includes a battery of 4,800mAh, which is quite good considering the thickness and weight of the phone. This ensures that you will be able to get through the day of use without excessive problems. But, in addition, the terminal includes everything that may be needed in what has to do with the loadsince by cable it reaches nothing less than 68W of power and, if you decide to use the option wirelessreaches fifteen. In this way, it must be said that it responds perfectly.

If you are wondering about the capacity of this model when it comes to taking photos, we have to say that the bet is really convincing. These are the three sensors in the rear camera:

Main 50 MP with opening of F: 1.9 and has such interesting options as PDF, optical stabilization and Quad Pixel. Obviously, you will be able to record at 8K without difficulty.

50 MP wide-angle sensor with focal F: 2.2

2 MP element that works with depth of field and uses a focal aperture of F: 2.4

Motorola

To this we must add a front camera integrated into a hole in the upper part (right in the center), and that has a resolution of 60 megapixels. Its operation is quite good, since it is capable of acquiring enough light due to its focal length F: 2.2.

Some details that are important

One of the highlights is that this is a model that does not lack fingerprint reader which, in this case, is located on the side of the phone so you will not stain the screen of the device. Besides, it does not lack protection against water IP52so water splashes will not be a problem.

Motorola

If you add to this that their stereo speakers are compatible with Dolby Atmos and that it has the proprietary technology called ready for that allows you to connect the Motorola Edge 30 Pro to a monitor or television and take advantage of it in an excellent way, for example, when making video calls or playing games, it is clear that the bet is really striking and interesting.

Availability and price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

From today you can buy this phone on the manufacturer’s website in Spain, being its base price of 799 euros, which is not bad at all. But be careful, until March 12 there is a promotional offer that allows you to get the smartphone we are talking about for €200 less, which is an unbeatable opportunity.

>