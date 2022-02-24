Motorola Edge 30 Pro: 60 MP selfies, ultra-fast charging and the latest from Qualcomm to sneak into the most premium range

When Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor back in December, Motorola promised to be the first manufacturer to release it. And he kept his word by launching the Moto Edge X30 in China. Now just introduce its variant for the global market: the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which arrives to be at the top of the brand’s catalog.

In addition to the latest from Qualcomm, the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro boasts a 144 Hz OLED screen, a front camera of nothing less than 60 megapixels and a fast charge of 68 W. Of course, the rear camera reduces its resolution from 108 to 50 megapixels. Let’s see it in detail.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Screen 6.7 inch polyLED

FullHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 144 Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera Main: 50MP f/1.8, 1.0μm

Wide angle: 50 MP f/2.2, 0.64μm

Depth: 2MP f/2.4, 1.75μm

Video: 8K UHD (24fps) Frontal camera 60MP f/2.2, 0.6μm Battery 4,800mAh

Fast charge 68W

15W wireless fast charging OS android 12 connectivity Dual-SIM

5G sub-6GHz

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C 3.1 Others IP52 resistance

stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound Dimensions and weight 163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm

196g Price €799.99

Full speed and full power

The first thing that stands out about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is its 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This panel also has a hole in the center of the upper part where the front camera is embedded, which has an impressive resolution of 60 megapixels.

The rear camera consists of two 50 megapixel sensors: the main one with optical stabilization and a wide angle with macro focus at 2.5 centimeters, to which is added a 2 megapixel sensor for depth readings (we lose the telephoto lens of its predecessor). Furthermore, this camera is capable of recording 8K video at 24fps.

Inside this new Motorola, we found the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which here is accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The operating system is Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface.

To feed, include a 4,800 mAh battery with 68W fast charge, 15W wireless fast charging and wireless reverse charging. Regarding connectivity, the Edge 30 Pro has Dual SIM, 5G sub-6GHz, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C 3.1. The rest of the important specifications are completed with the IP52 splash resistance certification and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available in Europe from today at a official price of 799.99 euros. It is marketed in two different colors (Cosmos Blue and Stardust White) and in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

More information | Motorola