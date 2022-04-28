Motorola Edge 30 official: very thin and powerful, immediately discounted by 150 euros

Motorola Edge 30 was long overdue: we have talked about him on several occasions, as well as about the entire Edge 30 range whose highest representative is the 30 Pro model, released in February and which we and you readers tested at the event held at the Lenovo Space in Milan last month. Now it is the turn of the “base” version, pushed by the processor Snapdragon 778+ 5G hidden inside a thin body just 6.79 mm.

We are in the mid-range, of course, but the Moto Edge 30 data sheet is really promising on paper: display 6.5-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate Dolby Atmos stereo audio, 5G and WiFi 6E connectivity, 4,020mAh battery with charging TurboPower 33W32MP front camera and triple rear camera with 50MP with Instant All-Pixel Focus technology. The latter is a novelty: it is a solution that uses 32% more pixels than the competition to return sharper images in all lighting conditions.

EDGE 30 MOTORCYCLE – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.5 “FHD + OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, DCI-P3

6.5 “FHD + OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, DCI-P3 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G memory: 8GB of RAM 128GB internal

Ready For function

audio: 2x stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones

2x stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones dual SIM: Yup

Yup connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo resistence: IP52

IP52 cameras: Front: 32MP, f / 2.4, 0.7um pixel, 1.4um Quad Pixel per pixel rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 1um pixel, 2um Quad Pixel per pixel, OIS, Omni PDAF, 1 / 1.5 “ 50MP ultra wide angle, 114 ° FOV, f / 2.2, 0.64um pixel, PDAF, Macro Vision 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels video up to UHD @ 30fps

drums: 4.020mAh with 33W TurboPower charging

4.020mAh with 33W TurboPower charging OS: Android 12

Android 12 dimensions and weight: 159,38×74,236×6,79mm for 155g

159,38×74,236×6,79mm for 155g colors: Meteor Gray, Aurora Green

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Motorola Edge 30 is offered in 8 / 128GB version in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colors at 549.90 euros, in launch promotion from today 27 April to 31 May at 399.90 euros with a discount of 150 euros.

Motorola moto edge 30 (Display 6.5 144Hz OLED FHD +, 5G, Triple camera 50MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G +, 4020 mAh, 8 / 128GB, Dual SIM, Android 12, Cover Included), Meteor Gray