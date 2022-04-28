Motorola Edge 30 official: very thin and powerful, immediately discounted by 150 euros

Motorola Edge 30 was long overdue: we have talked about him on several occasions, as well as about the entire Edge 30 range whose highest representative is the 30 Pro model, released in February and which we and you readers tested at the event held at the Lenovo Space in Milan last month. Now it is the turn of the “base” version, pushed by the processor Snapdragon 778+ 5G hidden inside a thin body just 6.79 mm.
We are in the mid-range, of course, but the Moto Edge 30 data sheet is really promising on paper: display 6.5-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate Dolby Atmos stereo audio, 5G and WiFi 6E connectivity, 4,020mAh battery with charging TurboPower 33W32MP front camera and triple rear camera with 50MP with Instant All-Pixel Focus technology. The latter is a novelty: it is a solution that uses 32% more pixels than the competition to return sharper images in all lighting conditions.
EDGE 30 MOTORCYCLE – TECHNICAL SHEET
Read:
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A50 begin to receive One UI 2.5: security improvements, new bitmojis and more
- display: 6.5 “FHD + OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, DCI-P3
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G
- memory:
- 8GB of RAM
- 128GB internal
- Ready For function
- audio: 2x stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones
- dual SIM: Yup
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo
- resistence: IP52
- cameras:
- Front: 32MP, f / 2.4, 0.7um pixel, 1.4um Quad Pixel per pixel
- rear:
- Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 1um pixel, 2um Quad Pixel per pixel, OIS, Omni PDAF, 1 / 1.5 “
- 50MP ultra wide angle, 114 ° FOV, f / 2.2, 0.64um pixel, PDAF, Macro Vision
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels
- video up to UHD @ 30fps
- drums: 4.020mAh with 33W TurboPower charging
- OS: Android 12
- dimensions and weight: 159,38×74,236×6,79mm for 155g
- colors: Meteor Gray, Aurora Green
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
Motorola Edge 30 is offered in 8 / 128GB version in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colors at 549.90 euros, in launch promotion from today 27 April to 31 May at 399.90 euros with a discount of 150 euros.
Motorola moto edge 30 (Display 6.5 144Hz OLED FHD +, 5G, Triple camera 50MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G +, 4020 mAh, 8 / 128GB, Dual SIM, Android 12, Cover Included), Meteor Gray
549 399€
You must log in to post a comment.