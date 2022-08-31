Motorola Edge 30 Neo has specifications confirmed on the Play Console

Update (08/31/22) – JB

has been preparing for a big event that will take place next Thursday (8) and everything indicates that the Edge 30 Neo can be one of the highlights of the presentation. That’s because the smartphone was found in the Play database after having design and colors. According to the released datasheet, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo should out of the box with Snapdragon 695 processor and display that has FHD+ resolution. In addition, the smartphone must run Android 12 natively under the MyUx interface. The other details remain under wraps, but previous leaks make it clear that we will still have a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide secondary camera. - Advertisement - The Edge 30 Neo will also have a 4,020 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, and the display size will be 6.28 inches. Twitter could be very expensive for Elon Musk

specifications-confirmed-on-the-Play.jpeg" width="655" height="752"> specifications-confirmed-on-the-Play.jpeg" width="655" height="752">

Update (29/08/22) – JB

Motorola Edge 30 Neo has design and colors confirmed in new leak

Known for being just a renamed version of the Edge 30 Lite, the new Motorola Edge 30 Neo has already passed through Geekbench and had some details revealed previously. Today, the folks at 91Mobiles published some renders that show the final design of the back of the smartphone and also confirm the four colors available: black, green, purple and ice white. The smartphone should still have two rear cameras inside a small module, with the main sensor having 64 MP and is accompanied by an ultrawide 13 MP. The Edge 30 Neo should still have a 6.28-inch screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 32 MP front camera and 4,020 mAh battery. - Advertisement - For now, there is no official release date for this new smartphone, but everything indicates that this could change soon.

Update (08/04/2022) – MR

Motorola Edge 30 Neo passes Geekbench with Snapdragon 695 and Android 12

Motorola is working on several devices to expand its Moto Edge 30 lineup. In the coming weeks, it is expected to announce the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with a 200-megapixel sensor. What are the most liked works of art and paintings on social media There are also rumors about the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is set to be renamed Moto S30 Pro in China. However, there is also another handset listed on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs.

- Advertisement - second site MySmartPrice, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo had its name confirmed by going through Geekbench. It scored 664 points in the single-core test and 1848 in the multi-core test.

The phone comes standard with Android 12 operating system with an eight-core processor dubbed “Miami”. The chipset has six cores at 1.8 GHz with two cores at 2.21 GHz. Based on the numbers, it could be the Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 750G, but another leak has revealed that it will be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite, which uses the former. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo also has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8 GB of RAM. Previously, Nils Ahrensmeier revealed that the mobile should cost €399 (~R$ 2,150) and has a 6.5-inch screen, 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4,020 mAh battery unit.

Original text – 07/12/2022

Motorola Edge 30 Neo should be announced with Snapdragon 695 soon, but there is a catch

Motorola plans several releases for the next few months, according to a leak. This month, it is expected to launch the Motorola X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. The first should reach the global market under the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Other devices that should be made official soon are the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo, but there is a peculiarity about the latter.

According to a leak, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo has a 6.28-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device should come with colors in black and blue options. Journalist Nils Ahrensmeier also revealed that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Edge 30 Lite.

Because it’s just a renamed device, it’s likely to keep the Edge 30 Lite specs, which were previously leaked. Following this reasoning, it would come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 platform with 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, according to 91mobiles.