Motorola Edge 30 Fusion review: great, but the competition is in the house

Today is the turn of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion the third of the winged house’s autumn Edge mini series, which comes after Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Neo, which we have already told you about in their respective reviews.

As the name suggests, Fusion is a real fusion between the world of the high-end and that of accessible smartphones, therefore it offers elements of different rank, creating a nice mix in which the value for money runs on the edge of a few tens of euros and the fiercest competition is right at home.

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

This Fusion is very well cared for, but to summarize I could tell you that in the game of “fusion” this is an element of the superior category, not by chance. both design and build quality are echoed by the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Aluminum on the frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, IP52 certification which guarantees resistance to dust and water splashes.

Undoubtedly the distinctive feature is the reduced thickness to just 7.5 mm, underlined by the tapered shape of the edges, which follows the curvature of the display and the back cover. Front the frames are well optimized, with only the very small hole in the central part of the screen, which houses the selfie cam.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 71.9 x 158.5 x 7.45 mm

6.6 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 Pro 75.9 x 163 x 8.79 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 73.5 x 161.76 x 8.39 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px

The ergonomics are good, the dimensions are generous but not exaggerated and the low weight (175 grams) will help you in handling the smartphone in situations of common use. The availability of a transparent tpu cover in the package is also positive.

PACKAGING

Regarding the rich equipment in the package, a mention should be made for the very good protective film pre-applied on the display, which is accompanied by the type-c / type-c cable for charging and data exchange, 68 Watt wall power supply and wired in-ear headphones with type C connector

DISPLAY

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’s display is a 6.55-inch P-OLED with FullHD resolution and refresh rate that reaches 144 Hz. This is a screen very close to the panel equipped on the Edge 30 Ultra, but with a slightly lower peak brightness. As for the flagship, multimedia contents in HDR10 and HDR10 + are supported, the refresh rate is automatically managed within standard values: 60-90-120-144 Hz. Although it is not therefore an LTPO, Motorola has carefully taken care this aspect.

In the days in the company of the smartphone we realized that in 90% of the conditions of use the refresh rate is set to 90 Hz, it rises to 120 Hz during scrolling with some apps, while 144 Hz can only be reached by forcing the homonymous mode. in gaming, or “blocking” them in the screen settings, which, however, I do not recommend you do.

MULTIMEDIA AND AUDIO

The audio is stereo and is definitely valid, compared to the flagship I perceived a lower presence on the bass, but I do not exclude that the difference is due exclusively to the smaller thickness of the body. Do not miss the Dolby Atmos suite that works with both wired and wireless headphones, greatly improving the sound quality.

As for the display, due to the peak luminance that barely exceeds 1000 nits, an optimal viewing experience is not obtained. Especially for HDR videos, which are a bit dull even at maximum brightness, particularly if we are in a well-lit environment or outdoors.

SOFTWARE

As with the Edge 30 Ultra, the Motorola Fusion also promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security patch support.

Motorola’s customization is always very pleasant and streamlined in everyday use. The base is pure Android, with numerous additions in the field of customization and gestures, with some advanced functions such as Moto Display (an advanced ambient display) and Ready For, a desktop environment that is obtained by connecting the smartphone to a PC or a monitor , both wirelessly and via cable, using the video output on the Type-C port of which Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is equipped.

All functions can be reached within the Moto app, which is an excellent control center that greatly facilitates the first interactions with the smartphone, guiding the new user to discover all the capabilities of the product.

DATA SHEET

display : 6.55-inch pOLED Endless Edge, 20: 9, Full HD + (409 ppi) @ 144Hz, HDR10 +

: 6.55-inch pOLED Endless Edge, 20: 9, Full HD + (409 ppi) @ 144Hz, HDR10 + chip : Snapdragon 888+, octa core with 5 nanometer production process, 3 GHz maximum frequency

: Snapdragon 888+, octa core with 5 nanometer production process, 3 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main wide rear: 50 MP with 1 / 1.5-inch sensor, f / 1.8 aperture, 1 μm pixel (2 μm with pixel binning), optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear + macro: 13 MP, FoV 120 °, f / 2.2, 1.12 μm pixels rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 video: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, slowmo in Full HD at 960 fps front: 32 MP, f / 2.45, 0.8 μm pixels (1.6 μm with pixel binning), 4K video at 30 fps

: connectivity : Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC

: Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC audio : stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones

: stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones battery : 4,400 mAh

: 4,400 mAh charging : 68 watt TurboPower (included), no wireless

: 68 watt TurboPower (included), no wireless impermeability : IP52

: IP52 interface : My UX based on Android 12

: My UX based on Android 12 size : 158.48 x 72 x 7.45 mm

: 158.48 x 72 x 7.45 mm weight: 175 grams

EXPERIENCE OF USE

We really enjoyed the fundamentals of this device all the sensors work without problems, the fingerprint reader is very fast, the haptic feedback is also pleasant, the brightness sensor is well calibrated and there is not an annoying problem that I had noticed in the past on several Motorola: the minimum brightness too high .

As mentioned above, different product categories coexist in the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on a solid basis we find some particularly valid components. This is the case of the SoC, the heart of a modern smartphone which in this case is nothing less than it Snapdragon 888+ top of the Qualcomm range for the end of 2021.

Performance is clearly of a high standard, the smartphone moves smoothly in the system and between the most demanding apps everything is ok even in games where the refresh rate package, power, fast memories and stereo audio manage to give a fantastic gaming experience to the user.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

The high-end SoC does not only mean high performance but great reliability and completeness on the connectivity front. Here we find the latest generation WiFi 6e, dual-frequency GPS and Bluetooth 5.2.

Good signal reception (better than the big brother Ultra) and as always impeccable management of the double nano SIM, unfortunately there is no support for eSIMs.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

The battery equipped on Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is 4400 mAh, we are considering the very small thickness and it is enough to take you to the evening. However, it did not thrill us as it did on the top of the range, perhaps because the Snapdragon 888+ is a little less efficient than the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

For statistics lovers we are on the 5 hours of active display, neither much nor little. The recharge speech is pretty good, even if clearly the sacrifices are important compared to Moto Edge 30 Ultra: we only find the recharge with 68 Watt cable (50% in 10 min), the wireless one is missing, while I remind you that on the flagship we have 125 Watt away cable and 50 wireless.

CAMERAS

We continue in our push and pull between high-end and mid-range and in this paragraph we dive back into the second. The distance from the remarkable capabilities of Edge 30 Ultra is important and this is the sector that most differentiates the two smartphones, not only in the technical data sheet but also in the field test.

On Edge 30 Fusion we have one 50 MP main camera with OmniVision sensor and optical stabilization, flanked by a 13MP ultra wide angle with AF, the same we saw on Edge 30 Neo. Surprisingly, however, the 32 MP main camera is also equipped with autofocus, a real rarity!

For once we start right from the front camera, the photos are good as well as the videos, from the upper range. The difference is made by the AF system that makes the photos sharper precisely for the precision of the autofocus, very different from the more “rough” that we normally find on selfie cams.

Good results with the main one, decidedly of level both day and night, even if clearly the quality of Edge 30 Ultra is another thing. This sensor reminded me a lot of the Sony IMX766 that we have seen used and enjoyed on so many smartphones over the past couple of years. The ultrawide is less effective, there is also a little discrepancy with respect to the interpretation of the color with the main cam, however good for the presence of AF that unlocks the macro function with very interesting results.

The videos are convincing, you get to 8K at 30 fps, but it is the 4K at 60 fps that performs at its best, excellent for both stabilization and image quality.

IN CONCLUSION

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is proposed to 679.99 Euro list in reality already now it is just over 550 euros and it will probably not be long in coming to around 500 euros.

It’s a excellent smartphone, well balanced and extremely effective in everyday usethe “but” come from the internal competition that the old models make, but above all Edge 30 Ultra which in recent weeks has collapsed to the sound of offers and promotions and currently stands at just over 700 euros.

Along with Edge 30 Ultra, however, there are also Edge 30 Pro and Edge 30, the first occasionally is around 600 euros, the second has now settled between 350 and 400 euros. The speech is a bit that of the middle ground that does not allow you to win a very high quality product like Edge 30 Ultra, nor to save money as with Edge 30, with Edge 30 Pro making the third wheel with better specifications and price. just higher.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 73.5 x 161.76 x 8.39 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 Pro 75.9 x 163 x 8.79 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 71.9 x 158.5 x 7.45 mm

6.6 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 74.23 x 159.38 x 6.79 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

In short, a “fusion of worlds” that we liked, but which inevitably places itself in the middle and risks on the one hand to be perfect, if grabbed at the right price, on the other hand not to please anyone. Let us know yours.

FINAL VOTE, FOR AND AGAINST

FINAL VOTE: 7.7

Design and build quality Performance Connectivity and audio

Autonomy not exciting No IP certification No wireless charging

VIDEO

