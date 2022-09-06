Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

With the approval, it can now be officially marketed in the national territory. In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 should bring a Snapdragon 888 Plus platform and a 50-megapixel main camera.

A new Motorola device was by (Agência Nacional de Comunicações) and should soon reach the Europeian market.

The cell phone was approved by Anatel on August 19 with codename XT2243-1, according to the document obtained by TechSmart. It was announced in China on August 11 under the name Motorola S30 Pro.

According to several leaks, the global version of it will be called Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and its firmware is codenamed Tundra. The approval does not reveal whether the Europeian device will have the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

The mobile did not have further details of technical specifications revealed in the document, other than Wi-Fi 6E support – due to compatibility with 6 GHz frequencies and 5G connectivity. The document also mentions that it will come standard with a battery and charger.

On September 8, Motorola confirmed that it will present its new products at an event. Among them, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is likely to be officially announced.