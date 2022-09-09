Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Neo: two new members of the mid-range that want to conquer with their camera

Big day for Motorola with the announcement of three new phones that come to compete in different market ranges. On the one hand, the Motorola 30 Ultra in the high range and on the other we find new equipment for the medium and medium-high range with the Motorola Edge 30 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo.

Both phones may look like a variant of the Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro, but given their specs they really aren’t. In fact, there are several key differences between them which also means that there is a considerable price jump between them.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Neo data sheet

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 FUSION MOTOROLA EDGE 30 NEO Dimensions and weight 154.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm

175 grams

175 grams 154.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm

Screen 6.55-inch curved poLED

Full HD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p

HDR10+

144Hz refresh rate 6.28 inch poLED

Full HD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p

Front 32MP f/2.45 32MP f/2.4 rear cameras Main: 50 MP f / 1.5

Wide angle: 13 Mpx f/2.2 120º

Depth sensor: to be determined Main: 64 MP f / 1.8

Depth sensor: to be determined Main: 64 MP f / 1.8

Wide angle: 13 Mpx f/2.2 120º Drums 4,400mAh

68W fast charge 4,020mAh

68W fast charge Software android 12 android 12 connectivity WiFi 6E

5G

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-SIM

NFC

USB-C WiFi 802.11

5G

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-SIM

NFC

USB-C Others double microphone

Available in four colors double microphone

Available in four colors Price From 599.99 euros From €369.99

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, does not give up power

Unlike its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, this new generation offers a big jump on screen which is appreciated at all levels. Mainly for its curved pOLED technology, but also for having integrated FullHD+ resolution and up to 144 Hz refresh rate on its 6.55-inch panel.

In performance it comes loaded with a good [Snapdragon 888+ 5G](https://www.xatakamovil.com/procesores/qualcomm-snapdragon-888-plus-5g-caracteristicas-ficha-tecnica, a Qualcomm’s mid-high range chip and that should guarantee you very good performance together with the 8 and 12 GB of RAM who can accompany you. As for internal memory, there are options of 128,256 and 512GB.

Returning to the screen, in this we find a 32 megapixel selfie camera and in the rear one triple camera with a main 50 megapixel. The other two are a 13 megapixel wide angle and a depth sensor for which data has not been officially offered.

It will not fall short in autonomy, at least on paper. And it is that he mounts one 4,400mAh battery. To this is added a capacity of fast charging up to 68W with an adapter that, by the way, will be included in the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo, bet on a good main camera

Something more concise is this ‘Neo’ on the screen, although not too much. mount a panel 6.28 inch poLED that, without being curved like his older brother, does allow him to have FullHD + resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Commanding performance, another chip from Qualcomm. In this case, a processor with more mid-range performance as is the Snapdragon 695 5G. In this case, it offers only 8GB RAM configuration and up to two storage, with 129 or 256GB.

This team’s camera bet comes with a 64 megapixel main with f/1.8 aperture. The wide angle, at least on paper, is the same as the other with 12 megapixels. Identical front camera mounts also with 32 megapixels.

4,020mAh battery is what mounts this device. It seems that it will be fairer than the other, although fortunately a power adapter is also included in this one that will allow it to reach a 68W fast charge.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Neo

In the absence of confirming the exact date of sale, as well as the exact versions that each model will have, Motorola does confirm that both devices will arrive in Spain and with their four color options to choose from; black, white, gold and blue for the ‘Fusion’ and purple, green, white and black for the ‘Neo’.