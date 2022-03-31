Motorola Edge 30, EvLeaks sifted range: there will be 5, all the details

In its to do list for 2022, Motorola would have scored 19 products. The well-known and reliable informant Evan Blass argues, who has taken care to specify the obvious, namely that these are plans that may have to surrender to any external factors not dependent on Motorola’s will, an example above all the semiconductor crisis . But if everything goes smoothly, by the end of 2022, Motorola may have added (or alternated) almost 20 products to the range within 12 months.

Motorola’s 2022 has so far given birth:

Edge 30 Pro, European rebrand of Edge X30 (in China), official in Italy since February (and already reviewed);

Moto G Stylus 2022, the mid-range with the official stylus from February in the USA

Moto G22, official mid-low range smartphone in Italy since early March

a whole series of products that in various regions of the world were official from the end of 2021 and that have been made official in Europe / Italy or elsewhere as Moto G200, G51 or G31 (who knows if the “deferred” presentations in other markets or rebrands contribute to achieving of 19 produced in one year).

FIVE MOTOROLA EDGE BY 2022

Blass focused on completion of the Motorola Edge 30 lineup, which is expected to have five components in total, one more than last year when the Edge 20 line up to four. EvLeaks talked about Edge 30 “standard”, Edge 30 “Dubai +” and “Miami” (one of the two will be Edge 30 Lite), in addition to the variant super which for the moment we know how Frontierbut which is likely to be presented to Western markets as the Edge 30 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite 75.95 x 165.89 x 8.25 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 76 x 166 x 8.25 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 20 76 x 163 x 6.99 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 20 Pro 76 x 163 x 7.99 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

The informant first focuses on the latter, which will be one of the most interesting Motorola ever. Edge 30 Ultra will be like this, according to the most recent rumors of Evan Blass.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA (CODE NAME: FRONTIER)

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 +

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + display : 6.67-inch curved Plastic OLED, Full HD + resolution

: 6.67-inch curved Plastic OLED, Full HD + resolution memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main rear: 200 MP ultra wide rear: 50 MP rear tele: 12 MP with 2x optical zoom front: 60 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)

: battery : 4,500 mAh charging: fast wired at 125 watts, wireless at 30 or 50 watts

: 4,500 mAh system operating: Android 12

If Motorola Edge 30 Ultra it will not arrive before the third quarterie before July, the variant so to speak standard of the Edge 30 range will come definitely sooner according to Blass, who points to the next month as a candidate for the presentation. Here are the latest rumors about Motorola Edge 30:

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ‘STANDARD’ (DUBAI)

display : 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D)

: 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D) memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f / 1.88 ultra wide rear: 50 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 32 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)

: battery: 4.020 mAh

In the latter part of the year, according to Blass, there will be the debut of a fourth member of the Edge 30 family currently known as Dubai +. Still no hypothesis on the commercial name, but according to the informant, in fact, it should be placed within the Edge 30 family.

MOTOROLA EDGE ‘DUBAI +’

chip : manufactured by MediaTek, codenamed MT6879; not yet released and there are no assumptions about the trade name, although according to Blass it will have two 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, with a Mali-G79 GPU

: manufactured by MediaTek, codenamed MT6879; not yet released and there are no assumptions about the trade name, although according to Blass it will have two 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, with a Mali-G79 GPU display : 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D)

: 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D) cameras : similar but not identical to those of the “standard” Edge 30

: similar but not identical to those of the “standard” Edge 30 battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh support to nib like Edge 30 Pro

Finally, Blass says, between the two Motorola Dubai another device will plug inalso currently without a commercial name but known by the code name of You love me. However, there is a hypothesis, namely that it may be Edge 30 Lite. The battery will have a much lower capacity than the competition, but according to Blass it will give up autonomy for a good reason: the smartphone should be very thin, less than 7 millimeters, i.e. as much as an iPhone 6, a Xiaomi 11 Lite NE (4,250 mAh capacity) or an open Galaxy Z Flip3.

MOTOROLA EDGE ‘MIAMI’

display : 6.28 inch curved Plastic OLED, 120 Hz, Full HD + resolution

: 6.28 inch curved Plastic OLED, 120 Hz, Full HD + resolution chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 64 MP ultra wide rear: 13 MP front: 32 MP

: battery : 4.020 mAh

: 4.020 mAh thickness: <7 mm

In total, therefore, at the end of 2022 the Motorola Edge 30 range could be composed of five models, but it is not certain that each of them – it must be said – will be marketed in all the markets in which Motorola operates. There is a lot of meat on the fire, so we will certainly return to the subject, perhaps with some further information.

Opening Motorola Edge 30 Pro.