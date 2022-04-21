Motorola Edge 30 and Moto E32, rumors give birth to European prices

Day full of rumors for Motorola, which will soon launch two smartphones belonging to different market segments. We’ve been talking about one for some time, Edge 30the other instead, Motorcycle E32remained fairly protected by the radar of the indiscretions that only spoke in depth yesterday.

Motorola Edge 30 it is a fairly expected product. For the market segment it will occupy, and to find out what it will have to offer after the good things shown by the “big brother” Edge 30 Pro that we reviewed some time ago. In the past few hours, interesting details have emerged: the presumed price in euros together with the main technical specifications which, moreover, follow those anticipated by Evan Blass in the past.

Edge 30 would appear on a portal – that gizpie.com he kept for himself – al price of € 549.90 for the 8 + 128 GB variant which should be between the 6 + 128 GB – for which, at this point, we can assume a price of 499.90 euros – and the “top” 8 + 256 GB.

Motorola Moto E32 it will require an economic effort within the reach of many: according to the information obtained from dealntech.comthe list price will be set at 179 euros with an introductory price that could be 149 euros for the 4 + 64 GB memory configuration. Today’s indiscretion, however opens a small “rift” on the technical specifications, which differ enough (and for the worse) from those of yesterday. You can find them below.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS

display : 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D)

: 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D) chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, 2.4GHz octa core crafted at 6 nanometers

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, 2.4GHz octa core crafted at 6 nanometers memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f / 1.88 ultra wide rear: 50 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 32 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)

: drums: 4,020 mAh with 33 watt fast charging

MOTOROLA E32 – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS