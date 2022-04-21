MobileAndroid

Motorola Edge 30 and Moto E32, rumors give birth to European prices

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Day full of rumors for Motorola, which will soon launch two smartphones belonging to different market segments. We’ve been talking about one for some time, Edge 30the other instead, Motorcycle E32remained fairly protected by the radar of the indiscretions that only spoke in depth yesterday.

Motorola Edge 30 it is a fairly expected product. For the market segment it will occupy, and to find out what it will have to offer after the good things shown by the “big brother” Edge 30 Pro that we reviewed some time ago. In the past few hours, interesting details have emerged: the presumed price in euros together with the main technical specifications which, moreover, follow those anticipated by Evan Blass in the past.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

Edge 30 would appear on a portal – that gizpie.com he kept for himself – al price of € 549.90 for the 8 + 128 GB variant which should be between the 6 + 128 GB – for which, at this point, we can assume a price of 499.90 euros – and the “top” 8 + 256 GB.

Read:

OPPO confirms January ColorOS update dates

Motorola Moto E32 it will require an economic effort within the reach of many: according to the information obtained from dealntech.comthe list price will be set at 179 euros with an introductory price that could be 149 euros for the 4 + 64 GB memory configuration. Today’s indiscretion, however opens a small “rift” on the technical specifications, which differ enough (and for the worse) from those of yesterday. You can find them below.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS

  • display: 6.55-inch curved Plastic OLED, 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution, protected by slightly curved glass at the edges (2.5D)
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, 2.4GHz octa core crafted at 6 nanometers
  • memories: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 50 MP f / 1.88
    • ultra wide rear: 50 MP
    • rear depth: 2 MP
    • front: 32 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)
  • drums: 4,020 mAh with 33 watt fast charging

MOTOROLA E32 – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS

  • display: 6.5 inch LCD
  • chip: Unisoc T606
  • memory: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable with microSD up to 1 TB
  • cameras:
    • rear: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (the latter deep)
    • front: in the 16MP center hole
  • drums: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging
  • operating system: Android 11
  • dimensions and weight: 163 x 74 x 8.5 mm, 190 grams
Previous articleOfficial Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3: An M53 with a quantum chip
Next articleInflation may sour Danone
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

PicWish, to edit and delete the background of an image online

There are many applications that are capable of erasing the background of a photo, something that is done...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts mild sunny days but rain is on the way

Dublin is set to enjoy more mild conditions with lovely sunshine and a great deal of dry weather. ...
Latest news

How metals markets can limit future meltdowns

Improving transparency, price buffers and internal communication would prevent crises like the nickel one The trading European metals...
Latest news

Inflation may sour Danone

Quarterly expectations exceeded, but there are clouds in the sky Danone experiences the fresh feeling of exceeding expectations....