Motorola Edge 2022: now with an OLED screen, wireless charging and fewer megapixels

just introduced the Motorola 2022the third generation of Motorola Edge that arrives on time like clockwork: just a year ago the Motorola Edge 2021 was presented. In this past year there have been some interesting readjustments despite maintaining a very similar appearance.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is the first mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 1050, with a 144 Hz OLED screen, a camera with fewer , a lot of battery with fast charge and now also with 15W wireless .

Motorola Edge 2022 data sheet

Motorola Edge 2022 Screen OLED 6.6″

FullHD+

144Hz Dimensions and weight 160.86 x 74.24 x 7.99mm

Processor Dimension 1050 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Frontal camera 32MP f/2.45 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 OIS

13 MP f/1.5 UGA + macro

2MP bokeh Drums 5000mAh

30W fast charge

Wireless charging 15W

Reverse charge 5W Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

IP52

stereo speakers Price to be confirmed

Less megapixels but with fast charging

Motorola changes sides this year. The Motorola Edge of 2021 mounted a Snapdragon 778G and the Motorola Edge 2022 bets on it MediaTek Dimension 1050. It is, in fact, the first mobile to include this mid-high-end processor that was presented a few months ago. The processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of non-expandable storage.

The Motorola Edge of 2022 maintains a very similar appearance to that of its predecessor, although there are changes, there are. To get started, the screen is now OLEDwith a refresh rate of 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution and a diagonal of 6.6 inches.

This screen includes the 32-megapixel front camera perforated in the center and the fingerprint reader under its surface, while in last year’s terminal the fingerprint reader was on one of its sides. The Motorola Edge 2022 maintains the IP52 certification.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 2022 lowers the resolution of its main sensor. We have here a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle that doubles as a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Something that does not change is the 5,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 30W fast charging, although the great novelty is that it is now accompanied by 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with a few customizations on top.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 2022

The Motorola Edge 2022 is official for the moment in the United States, although it has not yet revealed what exactly its price will be. What does seem to be clear is that it will only be available in gray and initially in a single version of 8 + 256 GB.

More information | Motorola