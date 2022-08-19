HomeMobileAndroidMotorola Edge 2022: now with an OLED screen, wireless charging and fewer...

Motorola Edge 2022: now with an OLED screen, wireless charging and fewer megapixels

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Brian Adam
Motorola Edge 2022: now with an OLED screen, wireless charging and fewer megapixels
motorola edge 2022: now with an oled screen, wireless charging
motorola just introduced the Motorola edge 2022the third generation of Motorola Edge that arrives on time like clockwork: just a year ago the Motorola Edge 2021 was presented. In this past year there have been some interesting readjustments despite maintaining a very similar appearance.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is the first mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 1050, with a 144 Hz OLED screen, a camera with fewer megapixels, a lot of battery with fast charge and now also with 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 2022 data sheet

Motorola Edge 2022

Screen
OLED 6.6″
FullHD+
144Hz

Dimensions and weight

160.86 x 74.24 x 7.99mm
170g
Processor

Dimension 1050

RAM

8GB

Storage

256GB

Frontal camera

32MP f/2.45

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8 OIS
13 MP f/1.5 UGA + macro
2MP bokeh

Drums

5000mAh
30W fast charge
Wireless charging 15W
Reverse charge 5W

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
USB-C
NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen
IP52
stereo speakers

Price

to be confirmed

Less megapixels but with fast charging

Motorola changes sides this year. The Motorola Edge of 2021 mounted a Snapdragon 778G and the Motorola Edge 2022 bets on it MediaTek Dimension 1050. It is, in fact, the first mobile to include this mid-high-end processor that was presented a few months ago. The processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of non-expandable storage.

The Motorola Edge of 2022 maintains a very similar appearance to that of its predecessor, although there are changes, there are. To get started, the screen is now OLEDwith a refresh rate of 144 Hz, Full HD + resolution and a diagonal of 6.6 inches.

motoedge2022

This screen includes the 32-megapixel front camera perforated in the center and the fingerprint reader under its surface, while in last year’s terminal the fingerprint reader was on one of its sides. The Motorola Edge 2022 maintains the IP52 certification.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 2022 lowers the resolution of its main sensor. We have here a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle that doubles as a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

screenmotorola

Something that does not change is the 5,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 30W fast charging, although the great novelty is that it is now accompanied by 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with a few customizations on top.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola

The Motorola Edge 2022 is official for the moment in the United States, although it has not yet revealed what exactly its price will be. What does seem to be clear is that it will only be available in gray and initially in a single version of 8 + 256 GB.

More information | Motorola

