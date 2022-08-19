Motorola Edge 2022 is announced with Dimensity 1050, 144Hz display and 50 MP camera in the US

The Motorola Edge 2022 is being today in the United States as the world’s first with MediaTek’s 1050 processor. The new model is similar to the Motorola Edge 30 which was made official globally at the end of April this year. Check now the specifications of this new version that is exclusive to the USA. Starting with the processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is equipped with a CPU that can reach up to 2.5 GHz and the Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, but the highlight goes to support for 5G mmWave networks, which can reach higher speeds.

144hz-display.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

Paired with this chip, there are versions of the Edge 2022 with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The screen is OLED with 6.5 inches, Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 10-bit color depth, being one of the most complete in a smartphone today. Below it we still find a fingerprint sensor, while at the top there is a hole for the 32 MP front .

At the rear we find a triple set of cameras, where the main sensor has 50 MP, the secondary sensor is ultrawide and macro with 13 MP and finally we find a 2 MP sensor for depth detection. The multimedia suite also has stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support.

Speaking of connections, this phone has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For Wireless support to connect to computers and TVs mirroring the screen as wireless desktop mode, 15W wireless charging for 5,000 mAh battery or charging of 33W via USB-C. The device system is Android 12 with MyUX 3.0 from Motorola and 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 2022 Technical Specifications

6.5-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Extra: 144 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ support

Platform: MediaTek Dimension 1050

RAM: 6GB or 8GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Front camera: 32 MP f/2.4

Triple main camera: 50 MP f/1.8 main with optical stabilization 13MP f/1.5 Ultrawide and Macro 2MP f/2.4 depth camera

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For Wireless

Extras: Under-screen fingerprint reader and stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charge and 15W wireless

Operating System: Android 12 with MyUX 3.0

Dimensions: 160.8 x 74.2 x 8 mm

Weight: 170 grams

price and availability

As we have already stated, the Motorola Edge 2022 will only be launched in the United States with initial availability in the coming weeks by the operator T-Mobile. The starting price will be US$ 498 or around R$ 2,580 in direct conversion. It is worth mentioning that this version will not have a charger included in the box.

