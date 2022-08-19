Motorola Edge 2022, another mobile to encourage the premium mid-range

- Advertisement -

The Lenovo brand has had a busy August and in addition to the presentation of the new folding Razr and the X30 Pro, it has just added model of interest, a Edge 2022 that is located in a segment of premium mid range increasingly competitive.

The new Edge rides a 6.6-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate of 144Hz. Its maximum brightness rises to 1500 nits, which should favor its use outdoors as a lot of light. It is IP52 certified against water and dust resistance, enough to survive some accidental spills or light rain.

- Advertisement -

The screen has a cutout in the front to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera is a triple sensor, with a main 50MP, an ultra wide 13 megapixel and a depth sensor.

Its internal hardware has been upgraded with a chipset Dimension 1050. It is the most advanced of MediaTek, although most of the large Motorola terminals continue to use Qualcomm chips. Of course, the Dimensity 1050 is an advanced SoC manufactured by TSMC in 6nm processes and in addition to its eight cores and the Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, it is the first of the Chinese brand with support for mmWave 5G networks (sub-6 GHz) , Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Motorola Edge 2022 has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging to share with another device. The manufacturer says that it will have enough autonomy for two days of use.

- Advertisement -

Motorola is increasing its commitment to software support, which – except for Google itself – has always stood out above the rest. The terminal will ship with Android 12 and offer three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates that will roll out bi-monthly.

Motorola Edge 2022 will have an official price of $499 as a launch promotion. It’s not cheap, but it’s substantially lower than previous generations of this series. It will be released by T- in the United States, but it will soon arrive in international markets.