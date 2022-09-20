HomeTech NewsMotorola Edge 20 Lite starts receiving update with Android 12 in Brazil

Motorola Edge 20 Lite starts receiving update with Android 12 in Brazil

Motorola Edge 20 Lite starts receiving update with Android 12 in Brazil
1663626808 motorola edge 20 lite starts receiving update with android 12.jpeg
THE motorola started to make available this week the update with the operating system android 12 for owners in Europe of the intermediate model Edge 20 Lite, released here in August of last year.

Build with Android 12 for Edge 20 Lite is identified as S2RK32.92-11-21 and has a size of just over 1.5 GB. The update download is being released gradually for owners of a copy of the model in Europe.

Edge 20 Lite owners are already getting the update to Android 12 in Europe. Image: Gleuso France/Personal archive

It is worth remembering that Android 12 adds several features to the system, such as Near Share and support for the AVIF image format, as well as aesthetic changes and updates to the user interface with the Material You design.

In case you still haven’t received the notification and you want to check manually, go to the settings and choose the system updates option. You can also use Rescue and Smart Assistant to get the most up-to-date firmware package from your PC.

We would like to thank reader Gleuso França for confirming the release of the operating system update for the Motorola model.


Technical specifications
  • 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimension 800U Platform
  • 6GB or 8GB RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 108 MP sensor
    • 8 MP wide-angle/macro lens
    • Depth lens with 2 MP
  • 5G connection, fingerprint reader on the side, Dual-SIM and Ready For Mode
  • 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging
  • Android 11
  • Dimensions: 165.89 x 75.95 x 8.25 mm
  • Weight: 185g

And you, have you checked the availability of the update on your phone? Tell us in the comments below!

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is available at Extra for BRL 1,709. The cost-benefit is medium. There are 11 better models. To see the other 48 offers click here.

(Updated September 19, 2022 at 4:08 pm)

