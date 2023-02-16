Motorola draws from the Lenovo spirit, a ThinkPhone is coming!

- Advertisement -

The web gives birth to a curious indiscretion: Motorola Edge Fusion 40 will not be done, the smartphone we tested a few weeks ago will not have a successor. At least technically, because according to colleagues from thetechoutlook.com in its place, however, a smartphone will arrive that will succeed it in all respects, only with a different name. Which, in fact, is quite curious: for colleagues it will be called Motorola ThinkPhones.

In short, from the ThinkPad to the ThinkPhone, without any “theft” of nomenclature from Lenovo since Motorola has been acquired by the Chinese company for more than a few years. As is evident from the renderings, which unfortunately do not shine for quality, the back cover of the Motorola ThinkPhone should be used aramid fiber (kevlar?) and the ThinkPhone logo further down should use the characteristic ThinkPad fontsto pay homage to them.





The kinship with Lenovo’s notebooks shouldn’t end with aesthetics. Expected some specific software features to encourage interaction between ThinkPhones and ThinkPads: quick file sharing, smartphone control from the notebook and screen sharing seem to be the minimum wage for a project of this type, and to say that there will in fact be no shortage of colleagues who launched the rumor.

On a technical level the Motorola ThinkPhone is decidedly well placed, and it doesn’t matter if there is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but “only” the 8+ Gen 1, which in any case is a very powerful and very successful chip in terms of energy management. Below are the specifications reported by colleagues, which by number and level of detail can lead you to think that the smartphone is already official. It should be soon, that is within a few weeks. The first useful appointment is CES 2023 in Las Vegas: should he defect, the Mobile World Congress is scheduled for a short time.

MOTOROLA THINKPHONE – THE ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.6-inch POLED @ 144Hz, HDR10+ and 1,200 nits max brightness

: 6.6-inch POLED @ 144Hz, HDR10+ and 1,200 nits max brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 with OIS video: up to 8K at 30 fps, Full HD slow motion up to 960 fps ultra wide rear: 13 MP f/2.4 120 degree field of view depth back front: 32 MP f/2.5 with autofocus

: audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos

: stereo with Dolby Atmos unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader certification IP68

connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, no jack

: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, no jack system operating : My UX based on Android 13

: My UX based on Android 13 battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge : wired 68 watts, wireless 15 watts

: wired 68 watts, wireless 15 watts dimensions and weight: 158.8 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm, 189 grams.