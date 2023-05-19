Motorola confirms the release date of the foldable Razr 40 and 40 Ultra

- Advertisement -

Over the past couple of months, there have been plenty of rumors and leaks about the Razr 40 series. But it seems that the wait is almost over.

Motorola has revealed the release date of its upcoming foldable phones in a short video. The video shows two foldable clamshell phones shrouded in shadow. This is followed by the slogan “FLIP THE SCRIPT” (“flip the script”) with the date of June 1, 2023.

Some leaks suggest that the Razr 4 Ultra model High-end will have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. It is also said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Also, the phone could be available in “Barberry”, “Black” and “Blue”.

- Advertisement -

As for the razr 40, more affordable, there is not much information leaked, but it is believed that it will have a smaller external screen compared to the Ultra. However, some leaked renders show that the screen may still be able to use widgets. The leak also reveals that the Razr 40 could be covered in vegan leather and available in three colors: olive green, purple, and cream.

Leaks have suggested that the Razr 4 Ultra could sell for €1,203 in Europe.



