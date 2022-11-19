Motorola certifies new phone with 50 MP camera and 6.5-inch screen

Motorola is preparing to launch a new cell phone on the market. The device was listed on the Chinese body 3C and on the TENAA certification website, revealing some of its specifications, but it is not possible to know what its commercial name will be.
The cell phone was listed on both sites with the same model code XT2335-3which confirms that it is the same device.
About the cell phone, the Chinese organ 3C does not bring any relevant information, it only confirms its existence and that it will be launched soon. TENAA already confirms some of its specifications.
The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and includes an unspecified 8-core chipset with a 2.2 GHz CPU. The device can hit the market with RAM memory options of 4GB, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM, in addition to storage of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
In energy, it will bring a battery unit of 5,000 mAh, but the charging speed is not revealed. The handset has dimensions of 162.7 × 74.6 × 8.1 millimeters and weighs approximately 183 grams.
At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will feature an 8-megapixel front sensor.
Unfortunately, there is no more information about the device, but new certifications should bring more device specifications. From the configurations presented at TENAA, it is possible that this is a cell phone with a focus on cost-effectiveness.