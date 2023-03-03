Motorola cell phone with rollable screen, 300W Redmi charging and more | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition, we will see the first smartphone with a rollable display from Motorola and also see the prices of the global Xiaomi 13 line. In addition, it has realme GT 3 with 240W charging and Redmi challenging the competitor with its 300W. On another front, Apple may limit the USB-C of the iPhone 15 line and also a series of Qualcomm news. Scroll down the page and catch up on what’s been in the news this week.

GloboPlay surpasses Netflix and PrimeVideo in number of users in Europe

According to a survey by Bloomberg Linea Brasil, GloboPlay is the largest streaming platform in the country. Currently, Rede Globo's television service has 30 million users, while Netflix occupies second place with half of that number. That is, 15 million users. Disney Plus already has 8 million, HBO Max adds another 4 million and Prime Video closes the list with 2 million users. But it must be remembered that the survey considers not only the number of subscribers, that is, people who pay to use the service on a monthly basis, but also the number of free users. With this, Globoplay has its data inflated by providing a free plan maintained with the display of advertising between programming, while rivals do not have this benefit.

Redmi introduces 300W charging technology

Redmi used the MWC 2023 opening to introduce its 300W fast charging technology to the world. According to the manufacturer of the Xiaomi group, its new 300-watt charger is already in the final stages of development and has several technological advances. Thus, it offers high energy in a small size, low heat generation and higher efficiency. Xiaomi managed to make the size of the 300W charger the same as the 210W by adopting a complete architecture and using a custom chip. To help with heat dissipation, the new charger has a large layer of graphene and in practice it is capable of recharging a 4,100 mAh battery in just 5 minutes. In other words, super fast charging. However, Xiaomi has not yet revealed when the charger will go on sale or which Redmi device will feature the novelty.

iPhone 15 with USB-C: Apple may limit charging power with uncertified cables

According to more recent rumors, Apple must maintain its closed ecosystem culture, even betting on the USB-C connection on the iPhone 15. Sources working in the company's supply chain have revealed that the iPhone 15 will not accept "counterfeit" accessories. As a result, chargers and cables that are not certified by Apple must have their capabilities limited. Thus, the loading speed can be reduced and even the data transfer rate cut. For now, Apple has not commented on the matter, but the matter already makes it clear that the company should not change its policy just because the European Union has forced the use of USB-C.

Qualcomm partners over satellite connection and integrates eSIM into Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm used MWC 2023 to announce two technologies. The first is its marketable iSIM in a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. With this technology, the SIM will be directly integrated into the processor of the smartphone, tablet or any other device. iSIM allows users to remotely subscribe to cellular network services from their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered devices, eliminating the need to purchase a physical SIM card from an operator store. Among the advantages of the resource, it is possible to highlight the reduced energy consumption compared to the eSIM, in addition to being more economical and secure than removable physical chips. Qualcomm’s second novelty is a partnership with Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi to provide a solution that allows satellite communication on smartphones. The novelty should take advantage of the Snapdragon Satellite platform on these devices, since Qualcomm’s solution is the first that has the ability to work with bidirectional messages. That is, to receive and send messages without the need for a carrier signal. According to Qualcomm, the Iridium satellite constellation, which is in low Earth orbit, will support its communication solution. For now, manufacturers have not yet reported which cell phones will support the novelty.

Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging officially launched

realme GT 3 was launched at MWC 2023 with new 240W fast charging technology. The device has a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 144 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 50 MP main camera, 4,600 mAh battery and native Android 13. According to realme, 240W fast charging should get the GT 3's battery charged from zero to 100% in less than 10 minutes. In other words, an impressive mark. Finally, the price of the device is approximately R$ 3,400, but there is still no forecast for the start of sales here in Europe.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Lite and 13 Pro launch globally at MWC 2023

Xiaomi also took advantage of MWC 2023 to introduce the Xiaomi 13 family to the global public. Starting with the Xiaomi 13 Pro, it has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED screen with 120 Hz rate, rear camera set with three 50 MP sensors, 4,820 mAh battery and 100 Watt charging. The price of this model is around R$ 7 thousand. On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 13 delivers a 6.36-inch E6 AMOLED display with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50 MP main camera, 32 MP front camera, 4,500 mAh battery with 67 Watt charging and Android 13. Announced in Europe, the Xiaomi 13 costs approximately R$ 5,500. Last but not least, we have the Xiaomi 13 Lite with its iPhone-style pill notch. The screen is a 6.55-inch AMOLED with a rate of 120 Hz, the processor is Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, there is a 50 MP main camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67 Watt charging. The price of the device is R$ 2,700. As usual, so far there is no forecast for the start of sales here in Europe.

Motorola introduces concept of mobile phone with scrollable screen