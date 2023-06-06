Motorola announces the launch of the foldable Razr 40 and 40 Ultra in Brazil

- Advertisement -

A Motorola announced, at an event held this Monday (5), the launch of its new foldable cell phones Razr 40 It is Razr 40 Ultra in Europe. It is worth remembering that the devices were first introduced in the global market last week. Brand new foldables have Snapdragon platforms from Qualcomm, draw attention for having a premium design and hinge adjustments, in addition to the presence of an external 3.6-inch screen in the Razr 40 Ultra model.

Motorola Razr 40

The new Motorola Razr 40tIt has a 1.5-inch external display and matches its look with the Gorilla Glass and premium vegan leather. The chosen platform is Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which works in conjunction with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory. In addition, the internal storage is dand 128 GB or 256 GB and the battery has 4,200 mAh with support for 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. In the photographic field, there is a 64 MP main camera (OIS) and a 13 MP ultrawide + macro lens. Selfies are guaranteed by the 32 MP front. Speaking of the front, the display inside is a 6.9-inch pOLED with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The model comes with support for 5G connection, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which also works together with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery is 3,800 mAh with support for 33W charging. The Ultra model also has two rear cameras that are integrated into the outer panel. The main sensor is 12 MP and the secondary is hybrid and allows you to take ultrawide or macro photos with 13 MP, while the front lens is 32 MP. Another highlight of the Razr 40 Ultra is its 6.9-inch OLED main screen with FHD+ resolution and support for 165 Hz refresh rate. Plus, its new design makes it the industry's slimmest foldable when closed.

Technical specifications

Motorola Razr 40

Internal 6.9-inch pOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz rate

External 1.5-inch OLED display with 60Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.7) Ultrawide + macro lens with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 120º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

4,200 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm

Weight: 188.6g

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Internal 6.9-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz frame rate

External 3.6 inch OLED display with 144Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.5, PDAF) Ultrawide lens + macro with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 108º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

3,800 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.96 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm

Weight: 184.5g

price and availability

According to Motorola, the Razr 40 will be officially sold in Europe in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colors. In turn, the Razr 40 Ultra will arrive here in Pantone colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac (cream, green and purple). According to the manufacturer, the Razr 40 Ultra will be available in Europe from June 15, while the Razr 40 arrives in the coming weeks, but without a specified date. Unfortunately, Motorola did not inform the prices that will be practiced in Europe. The company just said that it will reveal the prices of the new Razr 40 and 40 Ultra in Europe on the 15th. And you, do you think that the prices of the new Motorola foldables in Europe will be what? Tell us in the comments down below!