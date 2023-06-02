Motorola announces new razr 40, razr 40 ultra and edge 40 Viva Magenta Edition

After so many rumors, the official announcement arrives. At an event in Madrid, Motorola officially unveiled its new razr 40 and razr 40 ultra foldables, featuring the largest external display of any foldable currently on the market, and the Long live Magenta edition of the motorola edge 40.

MOTOROLA RAZR 40 ULTRA

DATA SHEET

MOTOROLA RAZR 40

DATA SHEET

MOTOROLA EDGE 40 VIVA MAGENTA EDITION

DATA SHEET

PRICES, AVAILABILITY AND ‘TRADE IN’

MOTOROLA RAZR 40 ULTRA

The new Motorola razr 40 ultra is currently the thinnest foldable smartphone on the marketthanks to a thickness of only 15.1mm, and of a external 3.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate capable of displaying any installed app, replying to messages, following maps for navigation and much more.

Custom screens allow users to choose and prioritize the most important tasks. By swiping left or right on the screen, it is possible to access games, Google News, the weather, the address book, Spotify and see notifications. Screens are customizable with colorful backgrounds and different styles of Moto clock widget.

On the external display it will also be possible to choose between different games specially made by Motorola and GameSnacks. Thanks to a special panel dedicated to Spotify, users will be able to control all the app’s functions without opening the device.

When closed, the razr 40 Ultra folds completely in half, with the top and bottom edges perfectly aligned. The internal display is un 6.9″ FlexView pOLED with FHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The fold of the display, protected by Ultra Thin Glass, is practically invisible thanks to a new drop hinge with dual-axis tracking which reduces its dimensions to a minimum.

The design features a combination of Gorilla Glass Victus glass with a matte finish or vegan leather on the back cover. Motorola has made this smartphone in different color variations including Pantone Viva Magenta, an exclusive shade for Motorola devices. The other colors are Infinite Black and Glacier Blue.

The Motorola razr 40 Ultra integrates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The audio is stereo with Dolby Atmos and with Spatial Sound by Moto which makes the sound even more immersive. The battery is one 3,800mAh with 30W TurboPower charging and 5W wireless charging.

As for the photographic part, razr 40 Ultra has a dual external camera perfectly integrated into the display. The main sensor is 12MP with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF capable of capturing photos in soft focus mode thanks to the large f/1.5 aperture. Do not miss the OIS to eliminate vibrations and ensure images are always sharp. The second sensor is 13MP with ultra wide angle + macro optics.

Thanks to the large external display, users can also access the main camera to take selfies or use it to preview content. Internally it is still present a 32MP camera. To complete the specifications, we have the support for 5G networks, the WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C and assisted GPS receiver. The operating system is Android 13 with some customizations, gestures and security features ThinkShield, Moto Secure and Moto KeySafe.

Motorola Edge 40 Specifications

display: internal: pOLED 6.9″ LTPO FlexView FHD+, 22:9, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ external: Flexible pOLED 3.6″ QuickView, 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8GB/12GB RAM (depending on markets) LPDDR5 RAM 256GB/512GB internal non-expandable UFS 3.1

sensors: Fingerprint Reader, Proximity + Light Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall Sensor, Barometer

Fingerprint Reader, Proximity + Light Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall Sensor, Barometer os: Stock Android 13

Stock Android 13 dual SIM: nanoSIM + eSIM

nanoSIM + eSIM connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C (USB 2.0), GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C (USB 2.0), GPS waterproof: IP52

IP52 cameras: internal front: 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel external rear: 12MP main, (f/1.5, 1.4μm), OIS 13MP ultra wide angle + macro (f/2.2, 1.12μm) FOV 108°

drums: 3,800mAh, 33W fast charging, 5W wireless charging

3,800mAh, 33W fast charging, 5W wireless charging audio : Stereo with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound

: Stereo with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound size: open: 170.83×73.95×6.99mm closed: 88.42×73.95×15.1mm

weight: 188g

188g colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta

Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta materials: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus front and back (Infinite Black and Glacier Blue), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus front, Vegan leather back (Viva Magenta) and 7000 Series Aluminum (frame)

MOTOROLA RAZR 40

Motorola also announced today the razr 40 which maintains most of the aesthetic characteristics of the Ultra but is equipped with a 1.47″ OLED external display with a resolution of 194×368 pixels and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The internal display always remains one 6.9″ pOLED with 2640×1080 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and teardrop hinge.

The new razr 40 combines Gorilla Glass with premium vegan leather. It’s easy to hold, soft to the touch, and comes in several Pantone color options: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.

The external photographic sector also changes which sees the presence of a 64MP main sensor with OIS flanked by a 13 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle optics + Macro Vision. There internal camera remains at 32MP.

Among other features, a battery of 4,200mAh with 30W TurboPower wired charging and 5W wireless charging, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and assisted GPS receiver, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage space. The Motorola razr 40 is also based on Android 13 with “gestures”, and security features including ThinkShield, Moto Secure and Moto KeySafe.

DATA SHEET

display: internal: pOLED 6.9″ LTP extension 2640×1080, 144Hz refresh rate, 413ppi, Gorilla Glass 7 external:OLED 1.5″OLED 194×368, 282ppi, 1000 nits

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 memory: 8GB of RAM LPDDR5 256GB UFS 2.2 internal non-expandable

os: Stock Android 13

Stock Android 13 dual SIM: nanoSIM + eSIM

nanoSIM + eSIM connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C (2.0), GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C (2.0), GPS waterproof: IP52

IP52 sensors: Fingerprint Reader, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Accelerometer + Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall Sensor, Barometer

Fingerprint Reader, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Accelerometer + Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall Sensor, Barometer cameras: internal front: 32MP external rear: 64MP (f/1.7, 1/2″, 0.7 or 1.4μ[email protected] Quad Pixel) OIS | Laser Autofocus + Ambient Light Sensor 13MP ultra wide angle (f/2.2, 1/3″, 1.12μm) | AF | Ultra wide | FOV 120°

drums: 4,200mAh, 30W wired, 5W wireless charging

4,200mAh, 30W wired, 5W wireless charging size: open: 170.82×73.95×7.35mm closed: 88.24×73.95×15.8mm

weight: 188.6g

188.6g audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Spatial Sound

MOTOROLA EDGE 40 VIVA MAGENTA EDITION

Finally, Motorola also announced today the Viva Magenta version of its edge 40, launched in early May. Among its features, we recall, we have a 6.55″ pOLED curved display with FHD+ resolution, a 1,200nit peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 certification and MediaTek Dimension 8020 processor octa-core supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The Motorola edge 40 in the Pantone color of the year 2023, Viva Magenta, is the perfect combination of style, design and performance; the device is one of the thinnest in its class (7.58mm), with a borderless curved glass display and each side is elegantly integrated into a slim, precision-machined and sandblasted aluminum frame.

The Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition is based on Android 13 and is additionally equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging wired and up to 15W wireless. The photographic sector consists of a 32MP f / 2.4 front camera integrated in a central hole and by two rear cameras: one 50MP f/1.4 (main) e one from 13MP with f/2.2 aperture (ultra wide angle).

Motorola Edge 40 DATA SHEET

display: pOLED 6.55″ FHD+ Endless Edge, 402ppi, 1,200nit peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 92.7% screen-to-body

pOLED 6.55″ FHD+ Endless Edge, 402ppi, 1,200nit peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 92.7% screen-to-body processor: MediaTek Dimension 8020 octa-core

MediaTek Dimension 8020 octa-core memory: 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM 256GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual SIM: yes, 1eSIM + 1 nano SIM

yes, 1eSIM + 1 nano SIM fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display audio: stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3x microphones

stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3x microphones os: Android 13

Android 13 resistence: IP68

IP68 cameras: Front: 32MP, f/2.4, 0.7um pixels, Quad Pixel technology (1.4um) rear: Main 50MP, f/1.4, 1/1.5″, 1.0um pixel, Quad Pixel technology (2.0um), OIS, omnidirectional PDAF 13MP ultra wide angle, FOV 120°, f/2.2, Macro Vision, 1.12um pixels

drums: 4,400mAh with 68W wired, 15W wireless fast charging

4,400mAh with 68W wired, 15W wireless fast charging size and weight (depending on the colouring): 158.4×71.99×7.49mm for 167g (Lunar Blue) 158.4×71.99×7.58mm for 171g (Eclipse Black, Nebula Green)

colors: Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black (in the future also Magenta?)

Motorola Razr 40 ultra Price and Availability

Motorola Razr 40 ultra will be available in Italy at the price of 1199 euros starting today, June 1st, in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta colors. Thanks to the new "Protected Display" promo, those who purchase the new razr 40 ultra from 1 June 2023 to 31 July 2023 will be entitled up to one year of free screen protection. In case of damage or breakage of the external and internal displays, the new razr 40 ultra will be repaired free of charge.

will be available in Italy at the price of in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta colors. Thanks to the new “Protected Display” promo, those who purchase the new razr 40 ultra from 1 June 2023 to 31 July 2023 will be entitled In case of damage or breakage of the external and internal displays, the new razr 40 ultra will be repaired free of charge. The availability of motorola razr 40 however, it will be communicated later.

motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition will be available in Italy at the price of 599 euros starting from June 1st.

TRADE-IN PROGRAM

With motorola razr 40 ultra, motorola razr 40 and motorola edge 40 you will be able to participate in the new “Trade In” program designed for those who want to replace their smartphone.

How does it work?

buy motorola razr 40 ultra, motorola razr 40 and motorola edge 40 from June 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024

after completing the purchase, send your request within 15 days of the date of purchase or delivery

Return your old smartphone within 15 days of receiving the trade-in approval email

you will receive the refund by crediting your bank account within 30 days of validating the trade-in.

The “Trade In” program is reserved for those who will purchase motorola razr 40 ultra, motorola razr 40 and motorola edge 40 in all physical and online retailers. For more information, visit the Motorola Trade In website.

