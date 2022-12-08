Motorola announces Moto G Play 2023 with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 and low price

Motorola announced this Thursday (08) the second generation of the Moto G Play. Officially known as Moto G Play 2023, the brand’s new cell phone follows the strategy of using basic hardware to meet the demand for cheaper devices. The Moto G Play 2023 brings a new design to the camera module, which now has the three lenses vertically to look more like the top-of-the-line phones in the Edge family. The finish, on the other hand, is still plastic. As with its predecessor, the manufacturer’s logo houses a fingerprint sensor to unlock the system.

(Images: Motorola) - Advertisement - Moving on to the technical details, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. Compared to its predecessor, the model evolves its design by replacing the drop-shaped notch with a more discreet hole to house the front camera. The cell phone offers a triple set of cameras with a 16 MP main sensor capable of recording Full HD videos at 30 FPS, a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP camera.

Under the hood, the device has the MediaTek Helio G37, an entry-level processor manufactured with a 12-nanometer process that operates at a clock rate of up to 2.3 GHz and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The platform will work with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable up to 512 GB with Micro SD card.

Powering this hardware is a large 5,000mAh battery with 10-watt power charging support. Other specifications include a mono speaker at the bottom of the device, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 12. The manufacturer does not say whether the model will be eligible for the update to Android 13. - Advertisement - The model does not support NFC and lacks 5G connectivity, losing points in relation to the Moto G Stylus 5G, for example, which delivers both advantages for a much higher price of US$ 299 (about R$ 1,559). The Moto G Play 2023 is therefore suitable for those who only need the basics offered by a smartphone.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

GPU IMG PowerVR GE8320

3 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 512 GB

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 16 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, mono audio and rear fingerprint reader

IP52 certification

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm

Weight: 203 grams

price and availability

The 2023 Moto G Play will initially be available in the United States and Canada via Motorola’s official website. There will only be one color option: indigo blue. The model will be sold with suggested price of US$ 169 (about R$ 879) from January 12, 2023.

