Motorola announces Moto G Play 2023 with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 and low price

Motorola announced this Thursday (08) the second generation of the Moto G Play. Officially known as Moto G Play 2023, the brand’s new cell phone follows the strategy of using basic hardware to meet the demand for cheaper devices.
The Moto G Play 2023 brings a new design to the camera module, which now has the three lenses vertically to look more like the top-of-the-line phones in the Edge family. The finish, on the other hand, is still plastic. As with its predecessor, the manufacturer’s logo houses a fingerprint sensor to unlock the system.
(Images: Motorola)
Moving on to the technical details, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. Compared to its predecessor, the model evolves its design by replacing the drop-shaped notch with a more discreet hole to house the front camera.
The cell phone offers a triple set of cameras with a 16 MP main sensor capable of recording Full HD videos at 30 FPS, a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP camera.
Under the hood, the device has the MediaTek Helio G37, an entry-level processor manufactured with a 12-nanometer process that operates at a clock rate of up to 2.3 GHz and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The platform will work with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable up to 512 GB with Micro SD card.
Powering this hardware is a large 5,000mAh battery with 10-watt power charging support. Other specifications include a mono speaker at the bottom of the device, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 12. The manufacturer does not say whether the model will be eligible for the update to Android 13.
The model does not support NFC and lacks 5G connectivity, losing points in relation to the Moto G Stylus 5G, for example, which delivers both advantages for a much higher price of US$ 299 (about R$ 1,559). The Moto G Play 2023 is therefore suitable for those who only need the basics offered by a smartphone.
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G37 Platform
- GPU IMG PowerVR GE8320
- 3 GB of RAM
- 32 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 512 GB
- 5 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 16 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, mono audio and rear fingerprint reader
- IP52 certification
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm
- Weight: 203 grams
The 2023 Moto G Play will initially be available in the United States and Canada via Motorola’s official website. There will only be one color option: indigo blue. The model will be sold with suggested price of US$ 169 (about R$ 879) from January 12, 2023.
