Motorola announces another mid-range result, the Moto G52

Before talking about the Motorola Moto G52, I would like to mention that a few days ago I saw an interesting video that showed the evolution of the mobile phone market. Beyond the fact that it was very inspiring for me to write a retrospective, which I will publish soon, the point I want to focus on now is the absolute dominance that Motorola had, as a fundamental precursor of this market. Many today do not know or did not remember it, but for a long time, it was the leading company, but also the one that opened the market and made it evolve.

Thus, due to its historical value, I do not want to stop commenting, as a lover of technology and consumer electronics, the gratitude I feel towards Lenovo for having revived a brand that was doomed to disappear, but that for some time now has returned to being an important player in the industry. And yes, I know that pragmatically this does not contribute anything, but emotionally, and more so for those whose first mobile phone was a Motorola, because it has a certain sentimental value. But hey, let’s talk about the Mogo G52.

Although Motorola has already announced it and, in fact, we can find it on its website, We still do not know the price of the Mogo G52, although its technical specifications tell us about a smartphone that makes you doubt about placing it on one side or the other of the dividing line between the entry-level range and the mid-range. For example, its SoC, the Snapdragon 680, was launched as an option for the mid-range, but of course, more than three years have passed since then. So, instead of falling into labels, let’s better review its specifications.

Motorola Moto G52: Technical Specifications

Motorola Moto G52 Screen AMOLED 6.6 inches FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080 points) 20: 9 402 dpi, 90 hertz SoC Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU RAM 6 gigabytes Storage 128 gigabytes expandable with microSD up to 1 terabyte connectivity Dual SIM 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack Battery 5,000 milliamps with 30-watt fast charge Software android 12 main chamber Main sensor 50 megapixels f / 1.8, ultra wide angle / depth 8 megapixels f / 2.2 and macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixel f/2.45 Dimensions and weight 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99 millimeters, 169 grams 169g

Thus, the first thing we will see of this Moto G52 is a generous 6.6-inch display built from an AMOLED panelwith a resolution of 2400 x 1080 dots in a 20:9 aspect ratio, a density of 402 dots per inch and a refresh rate of 90 hertz. It is accompanied, for the consumption of multimedia content, by dual stereo speakers with internal DSP and Dolby Atmos support.

Already inside, as indicated before, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with a CPU capable of reaching 2.4 gigahertz, accompanied in the graphic section by an Adreno 610 GPU of up to 950 megahertz. At your side we will find six gigabytes of RAM (Motorola does not specify which type) and 128 gigabytes of storagewhich we can increase with a MicroSD memory card of up to one terabyte.

And how does it relate to the outside? For this purpose, the wireless connectivity section of the Moto G52 is made up of its mode dual SIM 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC and compatibility with the main geopositioning systems. And when it comes to connectors, we will find an audio minijack and a USB-C data and charging port. The latter is responsible for feeding your battery, 5,000 milliampsand with function 30 watt fast charge.

Regarding its cameras, for the main one the Moto G52 mounts three elements, a 50 megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 number, a second ultra wide-angle sensor with depth functions of 8 megapixels f / 2.2 and, to complete, a macro body of 2 megapixels with number f / 2.4. As for its front camera, which we will find behind a hole in the upper center of the screen, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 number.

Although Motorola has already presented the Moto G52, and we can already find it on its website, the price has not yet been made public. We will update this news when its price is made public.