Motorola and Lenovo, two super powerful top-of-the-range products on the way | Rumor

They will debut in the near future two top of the range attributable to Lenovo, according to rumors collected by Digital Chat Station. One with the Lenovo brand, and can only be part of the Legion family of gaming products, the other will strengthen Motorola’s list. The informant provided key specifications for both, but did not pronounce himself on which one will have the Lenovo brand and which one will have the logo with wings, but some hypotheses can be advanced.

The two have a handful of specifications in common, such as the updated variant of the most powerful and recent chip from Qualcomm or the display, 6.67 inches and 144 Hz for both. But the main camera resolution can tell you a lot on which of the two will be devoted to gaming, and therefore will have the Lenovo brand, and which one will have to stand out in any area.

Generally, in fact, on gaming smartphones, manufacturers prefer, for example, to allocate more resources to perfecting a heat dissipation system that is as effective as possible rather than on top-of-the-line cameras, which a gamer may consider relatively of little importance.

SUPER SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE TWO PROJECTS OF THE LENOVO GROUP

So it can be assumed – but it should be emphasized that it is a hypothesis – that the product with the main 50 MP camera could be the gaming smartphone, therefore the one to Lenovo brandwhile the one with a camera of almost 200 MP (!) can be called upon to compete with a demanding public on all fronts, and therefore be the Motorola product.

The former is also expected to include a 60MP front-facing camera, a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging of 68 watts of maximum power, with the display that would do without curved edges – nice but not very ergonomic for those who must first. hold the smartphone well during gaming sessions.

The second, the project that we would entrust to Motorola and which could be the impressive Motorola Frontier that rumors have been talking about for months, raises the bar on all fields: curved display, 60 MP front camera, main rear, as mentioned, from 194 MP with 1 / 1.5 “sensor, 30/50 watt fast wireless charging and the charging wired well 125 watts just mentioned today.

Summing up:

Alleged Lenovo Legion Phone

chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen1 +

Display: 6.67-inch flat OLED, 144 Hz and Full HD + resolution

cameras: main rear: 50 megapixels front: 16 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)

battery: 5,000 mAh with 68 watt wired fast charging

Alleged Motorola Frontier

chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen1 +

Display: 6.67-inch curved OLED, 144 Hz and Full HD + resolution

cameras: main rear: 194 megapixels with 1 / 1.5-inch sensor front: 60 megapixels (inside the hole in the display)

charging: fast wired at 125 watts, wireless at 30 or 50 watts

In the opening image, the recent Edge 30 Pro, which we have already reviewed here.