motogp 23 review: a simulation for everyone

The new formula “sprint race + long race” launched by Dorna offers MotoGP enthusiasts a starred restaurant menu: some forty races, a plethora of competitive bikes and very talented riders. In such a balanced championship, constancy is required to win the world championship and Milestone has made it its mantra in creating the new iteration of the series (waiting for the next chapter, here the review of Ride 4). After a couple of years of great changes and innovations, the Milanese team played it safe, re-proposing the tested structure of last season, strengthened however by adjustments designed to make the simulation more accessible to newbies and veterans alike (here meanwhile the review of MotoGP 22).

A more accessible MotoGP

The current MotoGP bikes have become decidedly powerful and fast and the rubber dinghies are too high-performing: “only” the electronics allow the riders to govern these 300 horsepower beasts. Grip and braking seem to have reached their limit as evidenced by the number of falls, injuries and penalties applied by the stewards in the 2023 season. The timing for overtaking has shrunk even more and sticking to the brakes (including the engine one) often leads to wrongly baptizing braking and further stressing the tires.

Milestone seems to have taken the situation to heart and the introduction of “neural aids” is proof of this: the AI ​​intervenes by accompanying the player’s braking and helps him manage the boilde when he opens the gas and when he has to lean into a corner. This feature proves to be very useful not only when overtaking but also in the changes of direction and slope of certain circuits: if in MotoGP 22 it took very little to taste the asphalt, in MotoGP 23 the new assistance try to keep the rider on track in all waysbut when you overdo it, you still end up on the ground (watch out for the curbs and grass).

Considering the success MotoGP is having all over the world, the neural aids were designed by Milestone for a younger audience, who are approaching the world of Pecco, Bez, Maro, Diablo and company for the first time. The idea works and it makes the first outings on the track with the MotoGP monsters less frustrating: it becomes easy to complete the races and get some victories even against an AI set to a medium level.

The driving experience, fortunately, can be personalized: the software house offers four configurations possible (“Beginner” and “Classic” take advantage of neural aids, “Competitive” and “Extreme” do not). If the former proves to be excessively accommodating, the latter is already less so and it takes very little to end up on the ground. Those who appreciate the steepness of the learning curve required by the Milestone driving model can always challenge Bastianini, Márquez, Martin, Morbidelli and co. hard and pure: the last two configurations require abundant patience skills to best master the Ducati Desmosedici, Yamaha YZR-M1, Honda RC213V, Aprilia RS-GP and KTM RC16. And on the subject of accessibility, they also come back the challenges of the MotoGP Academy, which allow you to learn the circuits (divided into sectors) and refine your riding style by winning a few gold medals with different riders and bikes. However, the tutorial allows you to test the long lap penaltiesflag to flag wait, engine maps, RHD device, manual start and more.

A breakthrough for the Career… and for the AI

Milestone, this year, gave Career a nice makeover focusing much more on the riders rather than on the team managers. The so-called “Turning Point“, the turning points that positively and negatively mark the sporting life of every challenger.

Moments to be exploited (like finishing ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka in the penultimate GP of the Moto3 season) to earn a call from the most prestigious MotoGP teams or to end up in a good level Moto2 team. Not only “slinding doors”: to add a little unpredictability to the mode, the collective has aimed on rivalries on and off the track: a couple of peppery comments will be enough to give birth to mini sagas like “Márquez Vs. Rossi” or “Rossi Vs. Biaggi”. A bad reputation will have negative consequences also on the continuation of the career: some teams and some manufacturers will not welcome your signing (places are limited). To get to Gigi Dall’Igna’s court, for example, you’ll need to go first to satellite teams such as Team Gresini, Pramac Racing or VR46 Racing.

Having a contract as first or second guide will make the difference (as in reality): you will be able to direct the technical development during the tests and throughout the season. Although these are solutions already tested in other motor simulations, Milestone has done a good job to give some substance (rivalries work) to a mode that had remained a little too abandoned in recent years. Generative artificial intelligence is revolutionizing our lives day after day: Milestone has always proven itself very active in the field of AI and in MotoGP 19 we had a taste of it with the interesting ANNA neural system developed in collaboration with another Italian company called Orobix.

“Artifical Neural Network Agent” did not just follow the ideal trajectories set by the programmers but gave the virtual pilots an idea of ​​the position of the opponents and reacted to their attacks and defenses. Thanks to ANNA, in recent years the trains on the track (except in Moto3), rear-end collisions for no reason and killer revenues have been abundantly limited, making the simulation much more enjoyable. The 2023 version of this important solution manages to more faithfully replicate the performance of the MotoGP phenomena.

Let’s take the Cervera phenomenon: Honda’s 93 is practically unbeatable in Austin, Aragon and Sachsenring. On these circuits the virtual Marc Marquez literally has an extra gear; “Martinator” on the other hand seems to be the absolute king of Sprint Races and so on. Milestone still has a long way to go to make the tactical management of the pilots more credible, which remains lacking when it comes to the fuel and tire consumption.

Dynamic weather, finally!

Despite the presence of increasingly sophisticated aerodynamics, the riding model proposed by Milestone looks like a revised and corrected version of the one tested in MotoGP 22. The braking phase has been rearranged to make the behavior of the bikes that tend to break down less unpredictable it’s at jump much more than in the past edition (seems like a desired effect), while the fairings and contacts have been “softened”. The swarms in Moto3 I am the contact fairrude gestures (seeing the riders complaining is a show) and slipstreaming, while the other two categories require cleaner and more precise handling when entering/travelling through curves (certain curbs are always better to avoid).

It is possible – as always – to configure the gaming experience as desired to have it more simulative or tending towards the simcade dimension. The introduction of the variable weather adds an added level of unpredictability to the races and the player finds himself changing trajectories, quickly learning new braking points and being more gentle when opening the throttle. Having dynamically changing conditions means having the long-awaited “flag to flag“, one of the most requested features by the community in recent years.

Guess the right moment to return to the pits (return to the pit lane is managed automatically) or stay outside waiting hoping that the track will dry they are those touches of class that enthusiasts will greatly appreciate (we were not able to test it online).

The modalities and the graphic sector

In addition to the renewed Career, the Milestone MotoGP series offers the possibility to compete a number of fast modes: a GP, an entire championship or a time trial, in the shoes of any of the phenomena of the “masterclass” or other minor categories such as Pedro Acosta or ours Tony Arbolino. It is possible to modify the weekend program (including sprint races) according to your needs, as well as work on the set-up of your racing car.

Then there is a robust section dedicated to training, to local (via split-screen) and online challenges (LiveGP offers a ranked mode and the possibility of competing against opponents of your own level) which takes advantage of cross-play for consoles since day-one (in MotoGP 22 it was added later) for consoles (excluding PC and Nintendo Switch). The editor for customizing helmets, bike stickers and rider numbers is excellent. From a visual point of view MotoGP 23 is not far from the 2022 incarnation: the bikes are reproduced with great skill and are identical to the real counterparts; the animations of the riders in the saddle and with the helmet on are improved and well done.

Yet the faces and facial expressions of the various Bagnaia, Dall’Igna, Quartararo, Bezzecchi, Binder and company (there is a lot of work on the supporting actors) do not make one cry for a miracle. It’s good to see “Rocky” Tardozzi fussing in the Ducati garage for a victory of the Bestia or Pecco, or Pablo Nieto celebrating a podium of the Bez in parc fermé, but the animations they continue to fall short of current standards. And what about the umbrellas? Better not to comment.

Apart from the road surface of some circuits (see Portimão) or the synthetic grass of Losail (bad coloring), the overall work in this sense is more than solid: everything beyond the protective nets (structures and signage for example) has yet to benefit from more attention. The rendering of the rain is appreciable, especially when you return to the pits to change the bike and the drops of water settle on the screen.

On the framerate there is nothing to say: proves to be solid (we tested it on Xbox Series X). The sound of the engines is convincing, while the commentary of the “national Guidone” is limited to the pre/post race also in the Career: a real commentary and a second technical voice are still missing.