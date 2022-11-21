Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has AnTuTu score revealed by executive

Update (11/21/22) – JB

Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo group, published the score that the new Moto X40 achieved on AnTuTu. The smartphone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the biggest attraction and managed to score 1,312,901 points🇧🇷 That is, a little more than the 1,266,101 achieved by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, and the difference between the SoCs is somewhat tight. Check out the capture shared by the executive below:

As for the other specifications of the Moto X40, this smartphone should have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with curved edges. The panel should also have a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, FHD+ resolution and an integrated digital reader. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should work together with up to 16GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. Completing the preview technical sheet, the 50 MP main camera, the 5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging, in addition to native Android 13.

Update (10/28/2022) – MR

Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has design revealed in certification

Motorola is preparing to launch a new flagship and expand its portfolio of premium cell phones. The new X line device will be called Moto X40 and had its launch confirmed by an executive from the manufacturer. It will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which is scheduled for November. The device was certified at TENAA and had its first images released, revealing its design.

According to the TENAA listing, the Moto X40 will come with a curved OLED screen with a hole to house the front sensor and apparently, a fingerprint reader. Rumors suggest that it will have a refresh rate of 165 Hz with FullHD + resolution.

In addition to the display features, renderings confirm the existence of a triple camera module positioned at the top left of the rear, in a quadrangular format. On the side, you can see the power and volume buttons. The device appears to have a matte finish and the name Motorola is written on the back. In terms of cameras, the cell phone must have a triple module consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, in addition to an LED flash. The Moto X40 should come with 12GB of RAM and support for 68W fast charging. There is no release date for the Moto X40, but rumors suggest that Motorola will launch it in the first quarter of next year.

Update (10/27/22) – JB

Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could be released soon, reveals executive

The Motorola Moto X40 could be released soon. That’s because Lenovo’s general manager, Chen Jin, used his social media to tease the launch of the smartphone. The news was posted this Thursday morning, and the executive wants to know the public’s expectations for the smartphone. Of course, he did not reveal any technical specifications, but he made it clear that the device is already on the brand’s roadmap. Anyway, according to Chinese sources, the new Moto X40 should be announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor50 MP main camera and 68W fast charging. So far, there is no official release date, but everything indicates that the device should hit the market after November 15th.

Original text (10/17/22)

Motorola Moto X40 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and first specifications revealed

The Motorola Moto X40 line is already being prepared for official launch in China. The information was commented on by the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station after conversations with people who work in the brand’s supply chain. According to the leaker, the prediction is that the Moto X40 will be announced in November or December, and the The device’s processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2🇧🇷 As the chipset will be presented on November 15th, most likely the Moto X40 will hit the market at the end of the month or even at the beginning of December. With that, he will not be one of the first to use Qualcomm’s platform.