Moto X40 has design details released in new leaked teaser

After appearing in certification, the Moto X40 now has a new leaked teaser, which gives more details on what the design of Motorola’s future top of the line will look like. The information was released by the leaker known as ice universe🇧🇷 The poster stands out for showing a more rounded frame on all edges of the device. In addition, the image still confirms the presence of the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the mobile platform that will power the device.

New quad-curved shape: contoured Gaussian quad-curved screen. pic.twitter.com/nQrToHlk3V — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2022

As you can see in the publication above, the leaker highlighted that the device will debut a new generation of curved displays. According to him, this panel would be called a "contoured Gaussian quadricurved screen". The expectation is that the Moto X40 will come equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, the battery would come with 5,000 mAh capacity and support charging up to 125W.