Moto Tab G20, Motorola’s return to the tablet business

Moto Tab G20 is a new entry-level tablet for Android whose specifications are not particularly exciting, but which stands out for the return of a brand like Motorola to this product segment.

Motorola was together with Nokia one of the largest mobile phone brands until the iPhone appeared and the industry took a turn. But it also made its foray into tablets and if you followed the technology market you will remember the Motorola XOOM of 2011 because it was the first with Android 3.0, it released the NVIDIA Tegra 2 SoC and was considered the only one that had the opportunity to compete with the iPad 2 of the epoch.

The company later went through several ownership changes. Google acquired Motorola Mobility, then sold it to Lenovo, and the tablets were gone. Today, Lenovo. Motorola’s parent company, it offers a full line of Android tablets, but you must have thought it was a good time to get the brand back on tablets.

Moto Tab G20

The tablet is not very different from the Lenovo Tab M8. An entry-level model with 8 inch IPS LCD screen and native resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Mount a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC with eight-core CPU, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Other features speak of a 5,100 mAh battery, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a microSD card reader. It has a 5 MP rear camera with automatic focus and a 2 megapixel front one.

It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the images appear to show a SIM card slot that would enable support for mobile broadband networks, but the versions announced so far are Wi-Fi only.

It pre-installs Android 11 (curious that it is a more advanced version than that of the Lenovo Tab M8) and opens in India next week for a price to change around 150 dollars. We hope to see it soon in international markets, not because of its specifications but because of the return of a mythical brand in a segment of the tablet that seems to liven up with the latest launches.